One of the most polluted sites in the country is in Grand Prairie. EPA will detail cleanup plan

The Environmental Protection Agency will detail its plan to clean up an industrial site spilling cancer-causing chemicals into dozens of Grand Prairie homes.

A public meeting is scheduled for June 30. In addition to the EPA, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will be on hand to answer questions.

The 1.1-acre Delfasco Forge property in Grand Prairie is on Superfund’s National Priorities List, which includes some of the most polluted sites in the country. He was added to the list in 2018.

About 80 homes in the largely low-income neighborhood of Burbank Gardens are affected by the toxic chemicals. Still, many residents said they knew nothing about the toxic site or the ongoing health threat.

At a public meeting in February, residents said they were angry that city, state and federal authorities had not done more to clean up the site.

Over the years, tests in the neighborhood have shown that Trichlorethylene, or TCE, contaminates the ground, seeps into groundwater and then vaporizes into the air.

Defense contractor Delfasco Forge – which made training bombs for Navy and Air Force pilots and other machinery in the 1980s and 1990s at the site – used TCE , a degreaser, to clean equipment.

In addition to causing cancer, TCE can cause heart defects in developing fetuses and damage the liver, kidneys, respiratory, immune and central nervous systems in adults. Pregnant women are among the most vulnerable.

The Grand Prairie plant at 114 NE 28th St., closed in 1998. In 2008, Delfasco Forge filed for bankruptcy, in part due to contamination liabilities.

Federal and state authorities have acknowledged their frustration with the slow process for the reduction, but said it was typical of this type of toxic site.

“We understand it’s frustrating,” Ed Mekeel, who works in community outreach at the EPA’s Dallas office, said at the February meeting. “For those who live around the site, it can be difficult.”

The Meet is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 at the Tony Shotwell Life Center, 2750 Graham St., in Grand Prairie. A virtual option will also be available.