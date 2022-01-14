On Jewish Land Day, more Jewish groups take climate action
(RNS) – Tu BiShvat, the Jewish New Year for Trees, barely fits into most Jewish calendars except as an occasion to plant trees or eat fruits and nuts.
But the one-day holiday, which begins on Sunday (January 16), has gained momentum in recent years as environmentalists rebranded it as Jewish Land Day. This year, Tu Bishvat got off to an early start with the Big Bold Jewish Climate Fest, a five-day online event (January 10-14) that drew hundreds of Jews to re-examine ways to make climate action a priority. center of the Jewish community.
