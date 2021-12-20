Omicron, Trump, Spider-Man: your Monday night briefing

Votes on the plan are expected to take place in early 2022, Schumer said in a letter to colleagues, “so that every member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known in the Senate, not just on television.”

Manchin criticized White House staff for handling the negotiations, saying officials pushed him to the limit. The markets collapsed after the bill fell.

Separately, Schumer said he would try to force a fundamental change in Senate rules and potentially change the filibuster rule to pass a voting rights law.