OceanaGold Announces Leadership Succession Plan

Brisbane, Australia, July 19, 2021 / CNW / – OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the “Company”) today announced the succession plan for the Chairman of the Board, where Mr. Paul benson, currently Non-Executive Director of the Company, will succeed Mr. Ian reid as non-executive Chairman from October 1, 2021.

Mr. Reid joined the Company as a non-executive director in april 2018 and was appointed President in June 2019. Mr. Reid said, “It has been an honor to serve as President of the Company. I am proud of what we have achieved despite operating in a difficult environment over the past two years. He continued, “I believe that the role of the Chairman of the Board should be reviewed on a regular basis and that the person fulfilling this role should be the best person on the board given the circumstances of the business. So I approached the board with a succession proposal, and look forward to working and supporting Paul in his new role as president. “

Mr. Benson joined the board of directors of the company as a non-executive director in May 2021. Mr. Benson said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Ian for his leadership, his persistence and his dedication to the company, and we look forward to working with him as a valued member of the board of directors.

He added, “The recent renewal of Didipio’s FTAA is a significant company achievement under Ian’s leadership, and a testament to the team’s resilience and determination. I am excited about the growth opportunities within the company and look forward to working with OceanaGold’s board of directors and management team to achieve our goals and create value for our shareholders. ”

m Michael holmes, President and CEO of OceanaGold, said: “I am grateful to Ian for his unwavering commitment to the company and for his support over the past two years. He took over the presidency just as Didipio was suspended, and will step down from that role with the FTAA renewal completed and a strong organic growth pipeline well advanced in New Zealand. Paul brings a wealth of expertise to the company and I look forward to working closely with him to realize the full potential of OceanaGold. “

Authorized for placing on the market by the general secretary of the company Liang tang.

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. For 30 years, we have contributed to the excellence of our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social results for our communities and strong returns for our shareholders.

Our global exploration, development and operations experience has created a pipeline of premier organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets, including the Didipio mine at The Philippines; Macraes and Waihi operations at New Zealand; and Haile Gold Mine in United States of America.

