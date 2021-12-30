NYC buys 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT for police, corrections and parks

New York City is purchasing 184 Mustang Mach-E SUVs for law enforcement and emergency response in the largest all-electric vehicle purchase to date, city officials said on Wednesday.

The vehicles, which will arrive in the Big Apple by June 30, will replace gasoline-powered vehicles currently in use by the New York Police Department, the New York City Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Environmental Protection, NYC Emergency Management, and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The city will spend $ 11.5 million on the initial orders, a press release from the New York City Department of Administrative Services said.

This average price is around $ 62,500 per vehicle. The costs of law enforcement vehicles include major renovations to safety and equipment.

“Smart investments in fleet electrification will help New York City break its dependence on fossil fuels,” Dawn Pinnock, NYC DCAS Acting Commissioner said in the press release.

This latest purchase is New York City’s attempt to build a fully electric fleet by 2035 with the goal of reducing carbon emissions that contribute to respiratory disease and greenhouse gases that lead to climate change. New York City officials said in the press release.

New York Fleet Manager Keith Kerman said in the press release, “This order for all electric Mach-E’s will allow our law enforcement to fully test the electric models and perform maintenance, lights and sirens, charging and other operational functions. problems.”

The New York City press release initially refers to the Mach-E, but the pricing portion of the press release refers to the Mach-E GT, which is a high-performance vehicle. The Free Press contacted the city agency for clarification. A Ford spokesperson has confirmed that the fleet order is for the Mustang Mach-E GT.

In September, the 2021 Mustang Mach-E became the first all-electric vehicle to pass Michigan State Police tests that included acceleration, top speed, braking, high-speed chase and emergency response management, Ford said.

The Mustang Mach-E GT was clocked from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds.

Tests by Michigan State Police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department set standards that law enforcement agencies across the country use to evaluate vehicles.

“Difficult times”

The purchased Mustang Mach-E GT models will have a range of 270 miles. The city has installed 29 fast chargers for the NYPD and 103 chargers citywide and plans to add 275 more chargers in 2022.

Acting Chief Medical Examiner Dr Jason Graham said working in both public health and criminal justice requires safe and efficient transportation during “the city’s toughest times.”

New York City has more than 1,070 chargers, including fast, solar and mobile chargers, according to the press release. The installation of chargers, including those made available to the public, continues to be installed.

Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted immediately after New York City released the news on Wednesday: “As America’s premier manufacturer of police vehicles, @Ford is proud New York City is adding the Mustang Mach -E GT to the NYPD fleet. “

He also retweeted a tweet from the New York government that read, “NYC DCAS makes biggest purchase of electric vehicles for law enforcement and emergency response to date, taking one step closer to upgrading. in place of a fully electric municipal fleet and helping the city to divest from fossil fuels and reduce emissions! “

The Dearborn automaker has long established itself in the law enforcement community as a trusted supplier of police cars and SUVs, which generate significant revenues for the automaker. Perhaps the most prominent vehicle of today is the Police Interceptor, a highly modified Ford Explorer.

Ford supplies about two-thirds of police vehicles in the United States, according to sales data.

The Mustang Mach-E is assembled at Cuautitlán Assembly in Mexico for all markets except China.

Ford’s value climbs

This is the latest high-profile victory for Ford and its new CEO, which has seen the stock price more than double to $ 20 a share since taking over as head of the company on October 1, 2020.

Ford’s market capitalization – the total value of the company’s shares – on Tuesday surpassed general rival General Motors. The stock market reflected a value for Ford at $ 82.96 billion and GM at $ 82.92 billion. The dollar amount includes the market’s perception of future prospects.

It was the first time that Ford’s market capitalization exceeded that of GM since 2016, according to Dow Jones Market Data as quoted by Barron’s. Ford’s market value on Wednesday held steady at $ 82.16 billion while GM climbed to $ 83.09 billion.

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard at[email protected] or 313-618-1034.Follow her on twitter@phoebesaid.