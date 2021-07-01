NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST FUNDING FOR LEVEL PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS

July 1, 2021

Town of Warwick

3275, chemin des Postes

Warwick, RI 02886

(401) 738-2009

On or after July 12, 2021, the City of Warwick will authorize Westbay Community Action, Inc. to submit an application to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of the Community Development Block Grant under Title I of Housing and Community Development Act 1974 (PL 93-383), as amended, to undertake the following project:

Title of the Level 1 General Review Project / Program: Westbay Community Action, Inc. – Small House Repair Program

Goal: Westbay Community Action, Inc.’s Minor Home Repair Program provides grants to low / moderate income homeowners to perform minor home repairs on their property, allowing them to stay in their homes.

Location: Westbay Community Action, Inc.’s Small Home Repair Program is available within all jurisdictional limits of the Town of Warwick. Specific addresses will be assessed in site specific reviews.

Description of the project / program: Westbay Community Action, Inc. offers small grants that average. $ 1,500 to low- and moderate-income building owners to primarily do interior repairs to their homes. Repairs are normally limited to the home’s systems – heating and hot water tanks. Level 2 site-specific examinations will be performed for laws and authorities not covered in the General Level 1 exam for each address under this program when the addresses are known.

Citation level of environmental review: 24 CFR Part 58.5 (a) (3) (i)

Level 2 Site-Specific Exam: Site-specific exams will cover the following laws and authorities that are not covered in the General Level 1 exam:

Coastal zone management – Coastal Zone Management Law, Articles 307 (c) and (d)

Coastal Zone Management Law, Articles 307 (c) and (d) Flood insurance – Flood Disaster Protection Act of 1973 and National Flood Insurance Reform Act of 1994 [42 USC 4001-4128 and 42 USC 5154a]

Flood Disaster Protection Act of 1973 and National Flood Insurance Reform Act of 1994 [42 USC 4001-4128 and 42 USC 5154a] Floodplain management – Executive Decree 11988, in particular Article 2 (a); 24 CFR Part 55

Executive Decree 11988, in particular Article 2 (a); 24 CFR Part 55 Historical preservation – National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, in particular sections 106 and 110; 36 CFR Part 800

Mitigation measures / conditions / permits (if applicable): The program will ensure that the laws and authorities referenced above are considered when taking the Level 2 exam for specific addresses. The program is only available for existing and habitable residences. There will be no new construction as a result of this program. Once the site has been determined, the following will be further investigated for compliance with the respective law and authority:

Coastal zone management – each address will be referred to CRMC for consistency review and to determine if the specific property is located within CRMC’s jurisdiction. If permits are required due to the scope of the work, they will be obtained before the start of the work.

– each address will be referred to CRMC for consistency review and to determine if the specific property is located within CRMC’s jurisdiction. If permits are required due to the scope of the work, they will be obtained before the start of the work. Flood insurance – Each address will be searched through the FEMA Flood Map Service Center to determine if the property is located in a flood zone. If it is determined that the property is located in a flood prone area, the program will determine if a valid flood insurance policy is in place prior to commencement of work.

– Each address will be searched through the FEMA Flood Map Service Center to determine if the property is located in a flood zone. If it is determined that the property is located in a flood prone area, the program will determine if a valid flood insurance policy is in place prior to commencement of work. Floodplain management – Each address will be searched through the FEMA Flood Map Service Center to determine if the property is located in a floodplain. No work will be carried out at locations located in a floodplain.

– Each address will be searched through the FEMA Flood Map Service Center to determine if the property is located in a floodplain. No work will be carried out at locations located in a floodplain. Historical preservation– SHPO will be consulted when a specific property is identified that is 50 years or older and the scope of work involves new windows, doors or exterior improvements. THPOs will be notified when an excavation is included in the scope of work.

Estimated cost of the project: $ 1,692,000 ($ 35,000 – CDBG & $ 1,657,000 – Other funds).

The proposed activity (s) are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) under 24 CFR Part 58.5 (a) (3) (i). An Environmental Review File (ERR) that documents the environmental decisions for this project is on file and can be reviewed or copied weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Housing and Community Development Office, 61 Hoxsie Avenue ( formerly Randall Holden Elementary School), Warwick, RI 02886.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group or agency can submit written comments on the ERR to the Housing and Community Development Office, 3275 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886 or by email: [email protected] All comments received prior to July 9, 2021 will be reviewed by the City of Warwick before authorizing the submission of a fund release request.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The Town of Warwick certifies to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development that Frank J. Picozzi, Certifying Officer, in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities related to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been fulfilled. The certification approval by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows Westbay Community Action, Inc. to use HUD program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO THE DELIBRATION OF FUNDS

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development will accept objections to its release of funds and certification from the Town of Warwick for a period of fifteen days from the date of scheduled submission or its actual receipt of the application (whichever is later. ) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not performed by the Town of Warwick Certification Officer; (b) the Town of Warwick has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or conclusion required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grantee or other participants in the development process have incurred funds, incurred costs, or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 prior to the approval of a release of funds by the US Department housing and community development; or (d) another federal agency acting in accordance with 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from an environmental quality standpoint. Objections should be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and should be addressed to:

US Department of Housing and Urban Development – Region 1

Office of Community Planning and Development

Thomas P. O’Neill, Jr. Federal Building

10 Causeway Street, 3rd Floor

Boston, MA 02222-1092

Potential objectors should contact the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Frank J. Picozzi, Mayor, Certifying Officer

Town of Warwick