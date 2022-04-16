Northern locals | Community Notes

people from the northern countries

Armed forces

The following North Country members of the Army National Guard recently earned promotions: Wendell Conyette, Evans Mills, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to Corporal; Autumn Davis, Depauville, 206th Military Police Company, promoted to Private 1st Class; Dylan Frederick, Mannsville, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, promoted to sergeant; Robert Hooker, LaFargeville, Company A, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to first sergeant; Scott Mason, Cape Vincent, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to sergeant; Matthew Meier, Lowville, Medical Command, promoted to staff sergeant; Travis Nisbet, Clayton, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to staff sergeant; Adam Simmons, Governor, Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to Sergeant; and Elijah Tezeno, Watertown, Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 369th Sustainment Brigade, promoted to master sergeant.

Careers

Whitney Smith, pediatrician, recently joined the Carthage Pediatric Clinic. Ms. Smith earned a BS in Chemistry, minor in Spanish, from Davidson, NC in 2009; and a Masters in Physician Assistant Studies from Methodist University, Fayetteville, NC in 2015. After graduation, she worked at Cross Creek Pediatrics, Fayetteville, NC, and Kids First Pediatrics, Fayetteville, NC North, before moving to upstate New York. .

Emily S. Bristol recently joined Upstate National Bank’s North Team as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Originally from the north of the country, Ms. Bristol has several years of experience in the field of loans.

Colleges

Shante M. Westfield, Watertown, is the Jefferson Community College Honors Program for April. For an honors option, Ms. Westfield, a natural science major, worked with volunteer test subjects to perform electrophoresis on their ALU gene to determine if they were homozygous (+/+), homozygous (-/- ) or heterozygous (-/+ ).

The following northern residents have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Le Moyne College, Syracuse: Karissa Kingsley, Potsdam, senior, psychology; Jordan Signor, Watertown, senior, English; Mikael Melfi, Clayton, senior, environmental science systems; Jenna Zimmerman, Adams, senior, psychology; Allyson Hall, Oswegatchie, senior, accounting; Emily Atkinson, Harrisville, senior, biology; Savannah Fish, Adams Center, senior, biology; Erica Monaco, Sackets Harbour, senior, nursing; Brandon Rawson, Potsdam, senior, environmental science systems; Austin Bleau, Heuvelton, senior, accounting; Luke Freeman, Watertown, senior, nursing; Octavia Viskovich, Norfolk, senior, chemistry; Riley O’Shea, Canton, senior, psychology; Ryder Simser, Watertown, senior, marketing; Molly Hall, Adams Center, senior, biology; Caroline Lalone, Ogdensburg, senior, sociology; Joshua Caldwell, Watertown, junior, environmental studies; Emma Hellinger, Lowville, senior, biology; Hayden Hoerner, Massena, senior, biology; Joshua St. Onge, Sackets Harbour, Senior Manager, Management and Leadership; Ashley Green, Belleville, senior, cybersecurity; Nicholas Mallette, Watertown, junior, biology; Cassidy Burns, Castorland, sophomore, cybersecurity; Sara Wood, Lowville, junior, psychology; Mary Root, Black River, senior, biochemistry; Elizabeth Western, Lowville, junior, psychology; Emma Dening, Glenfield, freshman, biology; Madison Bernhardt, Clayton, freshman, Spanish; Colby Randall, Mannsville, freshman, political science; Drew Stein, Evans Mills, freshman, biochemistry; Mason Vantassel, Philadelphia, freshman, biology; Nicholas Estabrooks, Canton, freshman, biology; Jeannette Oliveau, Black River, junior, nursing; Araya Cox, Calcium, freshman, psychology; Nicholas Henry, Adams, junior, sociology; Hiep Huynh, Watertown, recent graduate, IT; and Mitchell Leeson, Theresa, Freshman, Business.

Chad Varney, Potsdam, senior, art, has been named to the fall semester deans list at Hamilton College, Clinton.

Zach Longamore, Dexter, has been named to the fall semester deans list at Loyola University, Baltimore, Md.

The following northern residents have received scholarships from SUNY Oneonta: Mallory Alicie, Fort Drum, Robin Ross Higgins ’72 Scholarship; Alexis Gallant, Fort Drum, OAS Oneonta Promise Fellowship and Robin Ross Higgins ’72 Fellowship; Madison Mahady, Winthrop, Alumni Association Scholarship and Neverett-Miller North Country Scholarship; Collin Sovie, Ogdensburg, Louis C. Jones Fellowship; Caitlin Stepanek, Carthage, Olga Santora Fellowship ’35; and Olivia Weiss, Lyons Falls, Dr. Steven R. Perry Fellowship.

Patricia Rosado, Fort Drum; and Juleanna Duell, Beaver Falls, have been named to the fall semester deans list at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Notable donations

Parishioners of Zion Episcopal Church, Colton, raised $1,585 for the Episcopal Relief/Ukrainian Support Fund.

The Potsdam Snack Pack Program recently received a $1,500 grant from the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Program.