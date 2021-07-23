Neuberger Berman receives billions from the pension system | various

The American asset manager has been mandated to mandate a multi-asset trust by Brunel Pension Partnership. The objective is, among other things, to combat climate change and achieve zero net emissions for the portfolio by 2050.

© Romulo Taffani / stock.adobe.com

Neuberger Berman receives a € 1.5 billion (£ 1.3 billion) multi-asset loan from Brunel Pension Partnership, one of the UK’s largest public pension schemes (LGPS). The chosen investment strategy aims, among other things, to combat climate change. The Independent Investment Manager will notify you by mail.

IG sub-strategies for CO2 neutral

The Multi-Asset Climate Change Lending Strategy invests in a variety of credit sectors with an emphasis on substandard credit. It aims to outperform the spot rate by four to five percent per year over the cycle. The strategy aims to align the portfolio with the Paris Climate Agreement. This will translate into net zero emissions for the portfolio by 2050. Interim targets for reducing CO2 emissions have been set for 2025.

The mandate is led by Neuberger Berman’s multi-sector fiduciary investment team, which includes senior portfolio managers Dave Brown, Joe Lynch and Norman Milner.

“By offering the full range of Neuberger Berman’s fixed income capabilities in a single, multi-asset loan fund, we can help Brunel’s clients achieve their investment goals,” said Ed Jones, Head of Lending. British institutional clients activity. “Given the importance Brunel attaches to environmental, social and corporate governance and to climate change, we are particularly honored by this mandate. We see this as recognition of our efforts to integrate climate protection and responsible investment into all bond sectors. “

“… a necessary intuition”

David Cox, Head of Listed Markets at Brunel, sees the launch of the multi-asset loan fund as an opportunity for his clients: “The new fund provides our clients and members with access to sub-grade lending to categories. We look forward to working with Neuberger Berman. This demonstrates both the investment expertise we seek and the instinct for responsible investing – they also offer a variety of investment approaches.

The Brunel Pension Partnership – one of eight regional pension schemes across the UK that collectively raises more than £ 40.5 billion (£ 35 billion) in investments – makes targeted investments in strategies that provide solutions to sustainability and social welfare issues. (aa)