Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the “Fund”) has announced a distribution statement of $ 0.0905 per common share. The distribution announced today is payable on June 30, 2021, at a record date of June 15, 2021 and has an expiration date of June 14, 2021.

Under its tier distribution policy, the Fund expects to make regular monthly distributions, subject to market conditions, of $ 0.0905 per common share, unless further steps are taken to determine another amount. The Fund’s ability to maintain its current distribution will depend on a number of factors, including the stability of its investment income, the cost of leverage and the level of the Fund’s other expenses. There can be no assurance that the Fund will always be able to make a distribution of any particular amount or that a distribution will consist solely of net investment income.

Due to an effort to maintain a stable distribution amount, the distribution announced today, as well as future distributions, may consist of net investment income, realized capital gains and return of capital. Pursuant to Section 19 of the Investment Companies Act 1940, as amended, notice would be provided for any distribution which does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes and would disclose, among other things, the estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of the year.

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent and employee-owned investment manager. The company manages a range of strategies – including equities, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset asset classes, private equity, real estate and hedge funds – on behalf of institutions, advisers and individual investors from around the world. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team consists of more than 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among people with 1,000 or more employees). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman Leader, a distinction awarded to less than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A + in each category eligible for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages 402 billion dollars in the client’s assets from March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com .

Statements made in this press release which forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the adverse effect of a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the performance of the Fund, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other companies. closed-end investment, changes in government policy or regulations, inability of the Fund’s investment advisor to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unanticipated costs and other effects associated with lawsuits or investigations of government and self-regulatory organizations.

