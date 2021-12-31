NCM Asset Management Ltd. announces end-of-year distributions

Calgary, Alberta – (Newsfile Corp. – December 31, 2021) – NCM Asset Management Ltd. (“NCM”), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and hedge funds (“NCM Investments”), today announced that year-end distributions have been declared for the funds. following:

$ 6.9801 per unit for the NCM Norrep fund

$ 0.6374 per unit for the NCM Conservative Income Portfolio

$ 1.4625 per unit for the NCM Balanced Income Portfolio

$ 1.9724 per unit for the NCM Growth & Income Portfolio

All year-end distributions are payable on December 31, 2021 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2021.

Unitholders who have questions regarding the tax treatment of year-end distributions should consult their own tax advisors or contact their local Canada Revenue Agency office and, where applicable, provincial tax authorities.

* Based on the F series; prices may differ for other series.

