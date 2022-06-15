NB Private Placements: Monthly Net Asset Value Update for May

June 15, 2022

NB Private Equity (NBPE), the $1.4 billion listed private equity investment firm managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its monthly estimate of net asset value as of May 31, 2022.

Strong points (at 31 May 2022)

Net asset value per share of $29.55 (£23.45)

2% increase since April 30, 2022, largely due to updated first quarter 2022 private company valuation information

All direct private equity investments are now valued based on March 31, 2022 valuation information, representing a 2% increase in value from December 31, 2021 for the private company’s portfolio.

Year-to-date, this increase in private company valuations has been offset by lower valuations of NBPE-listed portfolio companies, resulting in a 5% decline in TR NAV since the start of the year. year

Total announced year-to-date portfolio realizations of $120 million

Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities – $368 million in cash and undrawn credit lines available

To 31 May 2022* YTD 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD) (5.2%) 19.7% 75.4% 114.2% 259.6% MSCI World TR (USD) (12.8%) (4.5%) 45.0% 63.2% 201.2% TR stock price (GBP) (16.5%) 17.1% 57.5% 73.0% 393.6% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP) 1.5% 8.3% 18.4% 22.2% 117.0%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the periods indicated and is not annualized.

Activity Report ( at May 31st 202 2 )

Net asset value increased by 2% in May 2022, thanks to the receipt of private company valuation information for the first quarter of 2022

Net asset value up 1.5% ($22 million) during the month of May following Q1 2022 private company valuation news

Increase of 0.5% ($7 million) due to positive public valuations and positive currency movements

$120 million in achievements announced in 2022

2022 year-to-date announced achievements of 120 million dollars 1 Five full or partial divestments announced in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, the announced full divestments of Leaseplan and Omega Environmental Technologies, the partial completion of MHS Global and the sale of an additional unannounced transaction which was signed in June but has not been closed yet 2 These five total or partial disposals announced should generate a gross capital multiple of 2.9x and an increase of 8% compared to the valuations of December 31, 2021



New investment activity

NBPE is well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities

Continue to cautiously assess new opportunities with a focus on investing in our two key themes, long-term secular growth and/or low cyclicality

Solid liquidity

$368 million in available cash ($68 million in cash 3 $300 million unused line of credit)

$300 million unused line of credit) NBPE converted into US dollars the equivalent of approximately £32 million in May, representing approximately 50% of the ZDP 2022 final principal entitlement which matures in September 2022

Portfolio valuation

The fair value of the NBPE portfolio as of May 31, 2022 was based on the following information:

17% of the portfolio is valued as of May 31, 2022 14% in public securities 3% in direct private investments

83% of the portfolio is valued as of March 31, 2022 82% in direct private investments 1% in private funds



Additional information

Company Name Ancient Main sponsor Sector Just value % of VF Automotive Constellation 2019 TDR Capital Business services 81.0 5.5% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrial / Industrial Technology 58.6 4.0% Stock 2020 3i Consumer / E-commerce 53.0 3.6% Handling systems 2017 THL Industrial / Industrial

Technology 49.5 3.4% Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) 2019 THL Health care 48.3 3.3% USI 2017 KKR Financial services 42.0 2.9% kroll 2020 Also Global/Stone Point Financial services 41.0 2.8% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business services 34.9 2.4% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Computer technology 32.7 2.2% Beyond Trust 2018 Francisco Partners Computer technology 32.2 2.2% Cotiviti 2018 Capital Veritas Health care 32.1 2.2% Marquee brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer / E-commerce 32.0 2.2% Business Services Company* 2017 Not disclosed Business services 31.4 2.1% Advisor group 2019 capital of reverence Financial services 31.4 2.1% Auctane 2021 Thomas Bravo Computer technology 30.0 2.0% Branded toy company* 2017 Not disclosed Consumer / E-commerce 26.5 1.8% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer / E-commerce 26.4 1.8% Engineering 2016 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Computer technology 24.8 1.7% True potential 2022 Cinven Financial services 24.5 1.7% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business services 22.1 1.5% Branded Cities Network 2017 clover capital Communication / Media 21.8 1.5% The chemistry guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer / E-commerce 21.1 1.4% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Computer technology 20.4 1.4% Solénis 2021 Platinum Stocks Industrial 19.8 1.3% Accedian 2017 Bridge Growth Partners Computer technology 18.5 1.3% telxius 2017 KKR Communication / Media 18.2 1.2% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business services 18.1 1.2% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer / E-commerce 17.5 1.2% Peraton 2021 Capital Veritas Computer technology 17.1 1.2% Renaissance learning 2018 Francisco Partners Computer technology 16.8 1.1% Total top 30 investments 943.8 64.1%

*Company not disclosed due to confidentiality clauses.

Geography % of Wallet North America 72% Europe 24% Asia / Rest of the world 4% Total portfolio 100% Industry % of Wallet Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 19% Industrial / Industrial Technology 16% Business services 14% Financial services 12% Health care ten% Other seven% Energy 1% Total portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Wallet 2014 and before 4% 2015 3% 2016 seven% 2017 26% 2018 20% 2019 17% 2020 11% 2021 ten% 2022 2% Total portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside leading private equity firms in the global market. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for the sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fees / no deferred interest payable to third-party GPs, providing better fee efficiency than other listed private equity firms. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a semi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies, including equities, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset classes, private equity, real estate and hedge funds, on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors in the whole world. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team includes more than 2,500 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 or more employees). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to less than 1% of investment companies for excellence in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also gave Neuberger Berman an A+ in each qualifying category for our approach to ESG integration across all asset classes. The company manages $447 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

1 $56 million of in cash from achievements received through May 31, 2022, of which $17 million was attributable to a sale announced in 2021, but received in 2022. Including realization signed in June 2022, the NBPE foresees a total Additional cash proceeds $81 million, which would result in $120 million of total achievements in 2022.

2 Pending achievements are subject to customary closing conditions. No guarantee can be given as to the final closing of the transactions.

3 Understand £31.8 million of cash converted to USD at month-end exchange rate.