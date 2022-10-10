MRA issues repair and rebuild warning to homeowners following Hurricane Ian

For homeowners looking to repair or rebuild their homes after the massive damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the task can be made all the more frustrating and difficult by unethical and unscrupulous opportunists and scam artists. MRA offers tips and advice on how homeowners can help protect themselves and ensure a job well done when it comes to re-roofing.

NAPLES, Florida., October 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The recovery effort from the damage caused by Hurricane Ian will certainly be a long and difficult road for many homeowners looking to repair or rebuild.

Unfortunately, the challenge can be made even more difficult by unreputable opportunists and scammers who sometimes prey on unsuspecting homeowners, especially at a time when the demand for quality contractors is extremely high. It’s a danger that the Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) warns homeowners about, especially as re-roofing activity increases in areas such as Florida and the Carolinas.

“It is tragic to hear stories of owners, who are already hurting and stressed, victimized by unethical business practices,” said Renee Ramey, Executive Director of the MRA. “It’s critical that homeowners take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their investment to ensure a job well done.”

Building materials known for their better durability and protection, such as metal roofing, are generating high demand in regions that need to rebuild after hurricanes and severe weather events. During these times, Ramey advises homeowners to beware of unscrupulous installers trying to smuggle in substandard material from unknown sources and offering discounts or “deals” that are too good to be true. MRA also offers specific information relating to metal roofs and protection against hurricanes and severe storms. https://www.metalroofing.com/metal-roofing-resources-for-homeowners/Preparing-for-hurricane-season_v2/

In general, disaster recovery organizations warn homeowners to beware of any contractor who demands money or full payment up front, doesn’t have a physical address or identification, directs you to a specific lender or tries to act as an intermediary in asking to file insurance claims on your behalf, or wants your personal financial information before starting the repair or loan process. Always make sure any contractor or roofer is licensed and insured, check their web and physical address, ask for references, get cost estimates, schedules and other agreements in writing, make sure they have the right permit and try to get at least three different quotes to compare before starting the project. FEMA also offers owners of disaster recovery areas additional tips to avoid scams https://www.fema.gov/about/offices/security/disaster-fraud

As a not-for-profit organization, Metal Roofing Alliance helps homeowners find quality installers by working with member metal roofing fabricators, who vet contractors before they qualify for MRA membership. Even so, patience and perseverance are essential; in times of extremely high demand and massive rebuilding and repair needs, lead times for good contractors can be very long and many are full for months. However, to make sure a job is done right, it can be worth the wait. MRA advises that before a metal roofing project begins, good questions to ask homeowners include:

Where is metal roofing material made?

What type of metal is it and what protective coatings does it have? Is it certified for residential use?

What types of product and installation warranties are offered, are they transferable, and how long is the product guaranteed to last?

What verifiable safety, performance and environmental standards, tests and regulations does the manufacturer adhere to?

What kind of performance ratings does the product have for conditions such as weather and fire protection?

What customer service does the manufacturer offer in the event of a problem, problem or question?

How long have the fabricator and installer been in business? What is their track record?

Does the manufacturer have favorable reviews from other customers and credible third-party commercial rating organizations?

Are they members of leading professional organizations, such as the MRA?

To ensure maximum and long-lasting protection for their home, MRA also offers extensive resources for homeowners to arm themselves with knowledge before investing in a new metal roof. The latest edition of the MRA Residential Metal Roofing Buyer’s Guide is now available for free at https://www.metalroofing.com/news/download-mra-residential-metal-roofing-buyers-guide/

