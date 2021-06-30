Monument announces the national Covid-19 recovery plan in

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) (“Monument” or the “Company”) announces that Malaysian authorities have released a stimulus package national, which establishes the criteria for the movement control order (“MCO”) to move from its first phase to the second phase when it has reached: (1) daily cases of Covid-19 below 4,000, ( 2) moderate occupancy of the intensive care unit beds and (3) 10% of the vaccinated population.

Based on the current reported level of daily Covid-19 cases in the country, MCO remains in the first phase where only essential services are allowed. The Selinsing gold mine will continue to operate at essential services level until Malaysia moves into the second phase of the MCO.

CEO and President Cathy Zhai said, “We are monitoring the situation closely. Meanwhile, our flotation work continues as planned from home offices by our technicians and outside Malaysia by the engineering company, including detailed flotation engineering design and construction works. supply. Mining will start immediately once the MCO is lifted for the mining sector. “

Monument will soon inform the market of the construction progress of the Selinsing flotation.

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing gold mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and also advances the Murchison gold projects including Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra JV (20% interest) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards in environmental management, social responsibility, health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

