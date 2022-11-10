Monroe County, NY – County Executive Bello Presents Proposed 2023 Budget

November 10, 2022

The $1.3 billion proposal funds key initiatives while lowering the county’s tax rate by $0.90 per $1,000 of assessed value, resulting in the highest total value rate down the county since the 1940s.

See the full press release (PDF)

Watch the budget presentation (video)

See the proposed budget for 2023 (PDF)

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello submitted his 2023 budget proposal to the county legislature today. The $1.34 billion proposal is a sensible spending plan that funds the county’s ongoing initiatives, recognizes the economic pressures facing county residents, and maintains the Bello administration’s focus on public safety. , public health and welfare, economic and workforce development, and infrastructure.

“My proposed budget for 2023 protects our ratepayers while ensuring we provide the important services and programs our residents have come to expect,” County Executive Bello said. “With this proposed budget, we look to the future, a reimagined future that uplifts every resident in every corner of Monroe County, makes Monroe County a destination for entrepreneurs and businesses, ensures equitable opportunities for our residents and positions Monroe County as the best place to live, work and raise a family.

Financial Highlights:

Year-over-year increase in spending more than 3 percentage points below inflation

Total value tax rate cuts $0.90 to $7.56 per $1,000 – biggest property tax drop in 30 years and lowest rate since 1947

The 1.2% tax levy increase is the lowest in nearly a decade and represents more than $10 million less than what is allowed under the state’s property tax cap.

Public safety — This budget:

Investing more in public safety with a $14 million, or 8.6%, increase to the Sheriff’s Office budget that will more than double the tactical unit’s strength, including 11 additional highway patrol deputies.

Adds $700,000 to expand the Rochester Threat Advisory Committee, or ROCTAC, a collaborative coalition of businesses, schools and colleges, social service agencies, mental health professionals and local law enforcement and federal organizations that work together to prevent acts of targeted violence and radicalization online. This provides for three additional deputies, bringing the total increase in deputies for 2023 to 14.

Provides four additional assistant district attorneys who will help expedite the prosecution of non-violent crime cases like retail store robberies and catalytic converters.

Increase the Office of the Medical Examiner’s laboratory budget by 12.5% ​​to add two full-time toxicologists, offer competitive salaries and create a career ladder for experienced staff. A $500,000 increase in crime lab funding will add two forensic firearms examiners.

Public health — This budget:

Allocating $1.5 million in Opioid Settlement Funds to expand the Addiction Improvement Coordinating Team and continuing our efforts to provide naloxone dispensing boxes throughout the community to help prevent overdose death.

Providing $175,000 to expand the successful TRYBE Ecotherapy Program for veterans. This program offers nature-based therapy to promote health, healing and recovery. Data so far shows a 70% reduction in PTSD symptoms among participants. The additional funding will allow us to double the number of veterans who can participate in the program

Provides additional funding for early intervention services and preschool special education and adds two bilingual health services coordinators to help families find the services children need. In addition, preschool special education reimbursement rates will increase by 5% for the third consecutive year, consistent with this administration’s commitment to increase these rates by a total of 15%.

Further investing $1.4 million in our community integration model, so people can access support services through trusted partner organizations directly in their own neighborhoods – a key recommendation from the Commission on racial and structural equity.

Economic development — This budget:

Funds construction of a new Applied Technology Center at Monroe Community College, increasing opportunities for students to receive training in high-demand skilled trades.

Pursues the internal minority and women-owned business certification program offered by the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This successful program – another key recommendation of the RASE commission – increases opportunities for MWBEs to bid on local and county contracts.

Continues to modernize the Monroe County Industrial Development Agency through its support of workforce training programs such as the Young Manufacturers Training Program, or YAMTEP, and through the Training Program in multi-professional learning, or MAPP.

Continues this administration’s commitment to increase support for small and medium-sized arts groups by doubling county funding for these organizations and providing $60,000 in annual support to the Hochstein School of Music, Garth Fagan Dance and at the Black Box Theater Avenue.

Community infrastructure — This budget:

Continuation of renovations at Seneca Park Zoo, for the new main entrance and the tropical complex.

Continues ongoing renovations to accommodate MLB-mandated upgrades and enhance the fan experience at Frontier Field – soon to become Innovative Field.

Invests in the county’s human infrastructure of dedicated employees by funding a block pay increase for all employees, retention bonuses, and a pay raise for social service workers, including social workers, examiners, child protective services staff, child detention staff and probation staff.

Creates an Office of Environmental Quality to oversee and coordinate efforts to implement Phase I of the county’s climate action plan, which calls for an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from county operations.

Provides for a new Chief Information Security Officer to guard against hacking and ensure the confidentiality and integrity of data, networks and all critical IT infrastructure in the county.

“This 2023 budget proposal is a smart and fiscally responsible plan that continues our work to bring Monroe back, funds our police, and makes key investments in public safety, public health and welfare, economic and labor development. -work and in the restoration and reconstruction of the critical community. infrastructure that contributes to our quality of life,” said County Executive Bello. “This plan continues the sound financial practices that prompted the three major credit rating agencies to recently award Monroe County its highest ratings in two decades and supports the stimulus package I outlined in my speech on the 2022 county state.

The Monroe County Legislature will consider the spending plan for adoption at its Dec. 13 meeting.