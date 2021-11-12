MNR accepts applications for diesel reduction projects

The Department of Natural Resources (MNR) accepts applications for projects that reduce diesel emissions and improve air quality and human health. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 7, 2022 with approximately $ 320,000 available to fund Wisconsin-based projects to reduce emissions.

According to a press release from MNR, funding for the projects will be supported by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The agency began providing subsidies for clean diesel in 2008 under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, a subsidy program developed by Congress under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. The statement said the programs subsidies to reduce diesel emissions have reduced carbon dioxide emissions in Wisconsin. of more than 625,000 tonnes since the start of the programs.

In 2019, Governor Tony Evers issued two executive orders focused on clean energy and tackling climate change. Decree 38 called for the establishment of a Sustainability and Clean Energy Office. The office was responsible for ensuring that all electricity consumed in Wisconsin was 100% carbon-free by 2050, aligning the state’s targets with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, as well as with developing a clean energy plan. Executive Order No. 52 established the State Climate Change Task Force chaired by Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

The financing of projects to reduce diesel emissions is in line with the objectives set by these decrees, specifies the MRN. Gail Good, MNR Air Management Director, said: “MNR continues to participate in this grant program due to very beneficial results such as encouraging diesel operators to implement reduction strategies. emissions to improve our state’s air quality while preserving public health and reducing fuel consumption. . “In addition to reducing diesel emissions by more than 625,000 tonnes, the programs have also resulted in more than $ 284 million in savings on health care costs and saved more than 54 million gallons of diesel fuel. .

The DNR announcement comes as the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, concludes in Glasgow, Scotland. Advocates say more effort is needed to avoid crossing a temperature limit of 1.5 ° C. Exceeding this limit, scientists warn, would catastrophically worsen the impacts of climate change. Laurent Fabius, the former French foreign minister who oversaw the Paris climate agreement, stressed that, “under the current circumstances [targets] needs to be improved next year. Current plans would lead to a temperature increase of 2.4 ° C, according to an analysis by Climate Action Tracker. Russ Bennett, an environmental activist who has participated in climate-related protests and resistance actions in Wisconsin, called climate change a “great pain.”