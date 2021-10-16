Michigan Department of Agriculture announces food security subsidies

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) today announced the recipients of the 2021-2022 Food Safety Education Fund (FSEF) Grants for Food Safety Training for the Food Industry and Education and consumer awareness. The FSEF is a competitive 12-month grant program, which now follows the state’s fiscal calendar year from October 1 to September 30 of each year.

“These grants are essential to help shape the food and agriculture industry to maintain the safety, nutritional value and quality of food throughout the food chain,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. “The education provided to consumers through these grants helps build awareness of food security and the role each of us plays in keeping our food supply safe and healthy. Both are important for protecting public health and developing Michigan’s food and farming economy.

The FSEF grant program puts funds in the hands of those who have direct contact with restaurant and grocery store employees who handle food, and with consumers. The fund was established under the Michigan Food Law of 2000, as amended, Sec. 4117, and is funded by valuations of $ 3.00 to $ 5.00 from license fees paid by Michigan food establishments. The grant program is designed to provide food safety training and education for consumers, as well as training and education for restaurant establishment employees and managerial officers who enforce Michigan food regulations.

MDARD received a total of 11 grant proposals (10 met the grant proposal criteria) and requested funds totaled $ 391,834. Of the 11 proposals, MDARD awarded seven projects totaling $ 213,739, including $ 150,739 for consumer food safety education and $ 63,000 for restaurant establishment employees and managerial officers who enforce regulations. Michigan food. The 2021-2022 Food Safety Education Fund grant recipients are:

Great Lakes Food Protection Conference (training and scholarship fund for national and local food safety regulatory staff) ($ 5,000.00)

Michigan Dairy Industry Conference (milk safety training and education for the dairy industry and regulatory staff) ($ 5,000.00)

Michigan Environmental Health Association (food protection training for environmental health professionals) ($ 31,000.00)

Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (multimedia food safety education campaign for consumers, industry and regulators – includes matching funds) ($ 67,750.00)

Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (resources and training for food safety videos in mother tongues – includes matching funds) ($ 22,000.00)

Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (Family and Youth Education Resources and Training – includes matching funds) ($ 28,000.00)

Michigan Farmers Market Association (Statewide Food Safety Consumer Education Awareness) ($ 54,989.00)

Food safety resources for consumers and food industry professionals, including materials developed from Food Safety Education Fund grants in previous years, are available at MichiganFoodSafety.com or Michigan.gov/FoodSafety . For more information, contact the Food and Dairy Division of MDARD at 800-292-3939.