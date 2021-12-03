Members of the Maryland delegation announce the delivery of more than $ 140 million in federal infrastructure modernization bill funds to Maryland

The funds will strengthen water infrastructure, access to drinking water and protect the environment

Today, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Ben Cardin, senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all D-Md.) Announced that Maryland received $ 144,181,000 for fiscal year 2022 from Law on investment in infrastructure and employment they voted in favor of modernizing the state’s water infrastructure and providing safe, clean water to communities. This funding, administered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), can be used to support projects that allow Maryland residents to work in well-paying jobs and promote healthy communities.

“Clean water is essential to life and to our economy in Maryland”, lawmakers said. “This is why we fought to pass the bill on the modernization of infrastructure and to make these historic investments in hydraulic infrastructure to help bring drinking water to our communities, to modernize critical water systems. storms and sewers and protect the health of the Chesapeake Bay – while supporting well-paying jobs. across our state. We will continue to work to ensure that every Marylander has access to safe drinking water and to provide our communities with the resources they need. “

This funding can be used for:

Provide drinking water replacing lead service lines and ensuring the water is free of lead and other contaminants; and

replacing lead service lines and ensuring the water is free of lead and other contaminants; and Guarantee drinking water for communities improving wastewater and stormwater management systems that are essential for the safe return of wastewater to the environment, allowing more people to swim, fish and play in cleaner waters and healthier.

The Law on investment in infrastructure and employment, enacted last month by President Biden, will provide more than $ 7 billion over five years in federal funding directly to Maryland to improve our roads and bridges, public transit, water infrastructure, high-speed internet, and more. Lawmakers fought to secure passage of this crucial law to bring key investments to communities in Maryland.