May 11, 2021 – FCW

FCW Insider: May 11, 2021

Why zero confidence at a time

FCW recently brought together a group of IT leaders to explore why this long-discussed concept is gaining traction and how they are approaching what is still a somewhat daunting transformation. According to them, improved technologies and growing threats are pushing agencies to actively seek dynamic and contextual security.

White House, CISA Respond to Pipeline Ransomware Attack

Senior administration officials say several government agencies are working to disseminate information to the industry about the ransomware attack that led to the shutdown of a key natural gas pipeline for the East Coast.

ICYMI: OPM Extends Trump-Era Hiring Policy Implementation Deadline

The Biden administration has extended the time frame for federal agencies to implement parts of a Trump-era executive order aimed at less reliance on educational attainment in federal hiring.

Quick shots

*** Ann dunkin, former CIO of Environmental Protection Agency, joined the federal government as Ministry of Energy CIO, the agency ad May 10. After leaving the EPA in 2017, Dunkin took on the position of CIO for Santa Clara County in California. She moved to a managerial position at Dell Technologies focused on state and local governments.

*** The Biden administration withdrew a pending policy change that would have allowed the Department of Homeland Security to collect biometric data from anyone seeking immigration benefits.

*** Politico reported this Brett Goldstein, director of the Digital Defense Service, resigns at the end of June. Katie Olson, the deputy director of the DDS, will take over on an interim basis.



