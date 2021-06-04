MassDEP fines Baystate Contracting Services of Springfield for asbestos violation

BOSTON (MassDEP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has announced that it has fined Baystate Contracting Services, a Springfield-based asbestos removal contractor, $ 9,750 for a violation of company labor practices. asbestos during a clean-up project at a residence on Cass Avenue in West Springfield. MassDEP observed the potential release of asbestos fibers due to mismanagement of friable building materials containing asbestos during removal.

Cooling centers in Springfield to open on Sunday



On December 1, 2020, MassDEP inspectors performed an unannounced compliance inspection at the Cass Avenue residence and entered the confined basement where reduction activities were being carried out. Baystate Contracting staff were removing asbestos-containing materials including floor tiles, boiler insulation, and pipe insulation without first wetting the materials with water to reduce the potential for the release of asbestos fibers into the ambient air. Baystate Contracting staff were ordered to correct the violation and began to wet the materials before removing them.

“Asbestos is a known human carcinogen and MassDEP’s asbestos regulations are designed to protect clearance workers, residents and the environment,” said Michael Gorski, director of the regional office of the ‘West of MassDEP in Springfield. “Although Baystate Contracting corrected the violation as of the date of the inspection, MassDEP imposed this penalty for failing to follow required work practices.”

Baystate Contracting will pay $ 6,500 of the imposed penalty, the balance being suspended subject to Baystate Contracting’s future compliance with MassDEP regulations.

Owners or contractors with questions about materials containing asbestos; notification requirements; proper procedures for removal, handling, packaging, storage and disposal; or the Asbestos Regulations are encouraged to contact the appropriate MassDEP regional office for assistance.

Oldest mural in town to be restored during “Fresh Paint Springfield”



MassDEP is responsible for ensuring clean air and water, the safe management and recycling of solid and hazardous waste, the prompt clean-up of hazardous waste and spill sites, and the preservation of wetlands and resources. coastal.