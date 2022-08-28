Maryland State Parks Receive Grants for Important Conservation Work

The Maryland Park Service has received 15 improvement project grants from the Friends of Maryland State Parks through the organization’s program, “Small Grants, Big Impact!” This funding is for projects focused on conservation, environmental education and outdoor recreation, and are important additions to benefit Maryland’s state parks and their millions of visitors.

Through its Small Grants Program, launched in 2020, the nonprofit organization provides $1,000 grants to various state parks to help them achieve their mission.

Rocky Gap State Park Nature Center Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Recently awarded grants, totaling $25,840, provided funding that enabled parks across the state to collaborate with community partners on small but vital projects: pollinator habitats, interpretive signage improvements, expansions of the park’s aviary, new lookout posts, historic renovations and hiring young people. Conservation Corps to help with statewide projects.

“We are extremely excited about the diversity of projects,” said Friends of Maryland State Parks President Chuck Hecker. “The projects submitted were very creative and demonstrate how park visitors can recreate and, at the same time, learn about conservation, cultural diversity, and how to camp in Maryland state parks.”

Funding for the program this year has increased by 90% compared to 2021, due to an influx of small donations from the general public.

“With the steady increase in the number of visits over the past three years, it has become even more important to improve the educational and recreational features”, Maryland Park Service said Superintendent Nita Settina. “Adding to the state’s record investment in the parks system, the Friends of Maryland State Parks grant program is a creative and targeted way to raise funds for specific park projects.”

The parks and their projects funded by the small grants this year are:

Small grants, big impact! The program supports creative and/or critical conservation and education projects and small grants funding can be leveraged with volunteer activities and/or state funding to go even further in helping a park. state to achieve its goals.