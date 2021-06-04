Local Students and Ripley County Community Foundation Team Up to Create ‘A Greener Tomorrow’ – WRBI Radio

Ripley County, IN – The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) is dedicated to supporting the overall wealth of Ripley County. The Board of Directors is focusing on two forms of wealth in 2021; environment, arts and culture. The community foundation is championing the local environment through a program called “A Greener Tomorrow”. With this program, RCCF hopes to raise awareness of the natural beauty that surrounds us, preserve current environmental assets, and plant species that will support the local habitat for future generations. In April of this year, with the help of a committee, RCCF distributed over 300 trees throughout Ripley County. All of the trees were native to Hoosier State, which included oak, red bud, elm, poplar, and 15 other species, and were planted with the help of Hillenbrand employees of the management class of the landscape of the Milan high school, of the students of the Academy of Oldenburg and of several parks and City directors. It is the hope that these trees will help maintain the local habitat for generations to come.

RCCF continued to work on the environment by planting two pollinator gardens in local schools. The purpose of a pollinator garden is to attract bees, butterflies, birds and more. The students planted Salvia, Butterfly Bush, Achillea Moonshine and more to make this goal a reality.

Students from Oldenburg Academy planted the first pollinator garden in mid-May, where the students took charge of the project. The students found the site, designed the layout, prepared the area, planted, and then finished with mulching. For the second pollinator garden, planted at the elementary school in Milan, students from kindergarten to grade 3 learned the basics of sowing a plant and the importance of providing food for butterflies and butterflies. bees. Students will have the opportunity to watch the garden grow and will be able to remember what they have accomplished.

Amy Streator, Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation, said: “We hope this project will inspire confidence in children and adults to take action to improve their community. Small actions can have big impacts on the environment, especially when all those small actions are brought together towards a common goal. “

“It was a great opportunity in my first week,” said intern Grace Vanderbur. “The children were able to participate in the project and many of them will be able to see this same garden growing alongside them as they progress through school. That’s the beauty of having it in the garden, so to speak.

The Ripley County Community Foundation received a $ 50,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to establish an endowment fund that will allow RCCF to invest in projects and programs aimed at extending and protecting the natural landscape by increasing the appreciation, improvement and use of the natural environment that surrounds us. Ripley County Community Foundation to raise $ 50,000 in matching donations to officially establish the “A Greener Tomorrow Fund”. Donations made to the “A Greener Tomorrow Endowment Fund” will receive a matching $ 1 for $ 1. To be eligible to receive matching funds, donations must be received by December 31, 2021 and will be paid on a first come, first served basis. You can donate online at rccfonline.org, or by sending a check to 13 E. George Street Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006 or by calling the office at (812) 933-1098.

