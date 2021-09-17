LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Completes $ 10 Million Equity Funding with GHS Investments, Withdraws Convertible Note

WILTON MANORS, Fla., September 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”) (“the Company”), a finance company focused on diversity and inclusion data and methodology company, is pleased to announce that it has finalized the terms of its $ 10,000,000 funding agreement with GHS Investments.

“We are delighted to announce the finalized terms of our previously announced letter of intent with GHS Investments to be our financial partner over the next year,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty, Inc. “The levy of $ 10,000,000 provides the necessary funding. for the business to grow. This is the best possible result for LGBTQ Loyalty, over the next two quarters we can be assured that we will have the support of a strong financial partner, allowing the Company to prioritize the withdrawal of our convertible notes, to monetize our assets and revenue growth through future financial product revenue models under review, while we focus our efforts on continuing to create fundamental value and growth for our shareholders. “

The $ 10,000,000 of available equity of GHS Investments is effective immediately. The Company is also pleased to announce that it will withdraw the pending convertible note with Power Up Lending Group in the amount of $ 82,115.77 at the close of business on September 17, 2021.

“As a founding member of the board of directors of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, I could not be more thrilled with the stability and value this deal provides to the company and our shareholders,” said Larry Roan, board member Director and Executive Director of Advancing Equality Preference, Inc., LGBTQ Loyalty Holding’s wholly-owned diversity and inclusion financial product portfolio. “Now LGBTQ Loyalty can focus on developing our diversity and inclusion financial products that will ultimately evolve our business model and vertical revenue channels. “

LGBTQ Loyalty also announces that as of August 24, 2021, its S-1 filing registration with the SEC is in effect. All questions regarding the S-1 repository can be directed to [email protected] .

The story continues

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity and inclusion-focused financial methodology and data firm that quantifies corporate alignment on equality with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The company compared the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it says allows the LGBTQ community to voice their preferences for the nation’s top performing companies most committed to promoting equality. The loyalty preference index, under the brand LGBTQ100 The ESG Index is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, providing an additional perspective for those looking to align with equality-oriented and ESG-responsible companies. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities from the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

CONTACT WITH THE MEDIA:

Sam marinelli

Gregory FCA for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings

[email protected]

610-246-9928

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: