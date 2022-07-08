Legal notice of July 8, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE For cash sale at a Trustee Sale on November 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. outside the north entrance of the Lincoln County Courthouse, 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT, the property property described below located in Lincoln County, State of Montana: The properties described below are located in Lincoln County, State of Montana. That part of lots 25, 26, 27 and 28, block 6, West Troy, Montana, in section 12, township 31 north, range 34 west, PMM more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a point on the line north of Second Street 45 feet east of the junction of the said north line of Second Street with the east line of Kalispell Avenue; thence easterly along said second street north line a distance of 42 feet to a point; thence at right angles to Second Street on a line parallel to Kalispell Avenue for 100 feet to the north line of lot 25; thence westerly along the north line of said Lot 25 a distance of 42 feet to a point; thence southerly on a line parallel to said Kalispell Avenue for a distance of 100 feet to the point of commencement, being a rectangular lot or parcel of land 42 feet by 100 feet. More commonly known as 303 N 2nd St, Troy, MT 59935. Frank Kanc and Ronda Kanc, as settlors, conveyed said real property to Milestone Settlement, LLC, as trustee, to secure an obligation due to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, beneficiary of the Deed of Guarantee, its successors and assigns, by Indenture dated August 22, 2020, and filed for record in the records of Clerk and Recorder of Lincoln County, State of Montana, September 1, 2020 under Instrument Number 287600, in Book 384, Page 465, Official Records. The value of the Trust Deed has been assigned as follows: Assignee: WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST M Assignment dated: May 26, 2022 Recorded Assignment: June 10, 2022 Registration Information the assignment: as instrument no. 301190, in Book 397, at page 294, all in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of Lincoln County, Montana Jason J. Henderson is the successor administrator pursuant to a substitution of administrator recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lincoln County, State of Montana, June 27, 2022 under Instrument Number 301468, in Official Records Book 397, Page 536. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Trust Deed due to the Settlor(s) failing to make monthly payments commencing December 1, 2021 and each month thereafter, which monthly payments would have been applied against the Principal and interest due on said bond and other charges on the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary declared immediately due and payable all sums due on the obligation guaranteed by said Deed of Trust. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal amount of $38,486.86, interest in the amount of $923.02, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $374.12 for a total amount due of $39,784.00, plus accrued interest, late fees and other charges and fees that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be necessary to preserve and protect the property and for property taxes which may become due or past due, unless such tax amounts are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations guaranteed by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of such sale include trustee and attorney fees, costs and expenses of the sale and late fees, if any. The Beneficiary has elected and directed the Trustee to sell the property described above to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and anyone, including the Beneficiary, with the sole exception of the Trustee, can bid at the sale. The auction price must be paid immediately after the auction closes in cash or near cash (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier’s checks). Transfer will be made by deed of trust, without any representations or warranties, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as is basis, without limitation, the sale is subject to all existing conditions. , if any, lead paint, mold, or other environmental or health hazards. The buyer-seller takes possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The grantor, successor in title to the grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, shall be entitled, at any time prior to the sale by the trustee, to pay to the beneficiary, or the successor in title to the beneficiary, the the full amount then due under the indenture and the obligation secured thereunder (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorneys’ fees) other than that part of the principal not then due in the absence of default and in remedying any other default which is the subject of the complaint herein which is capable of being cured by offering the performance required under the obligation or to remedy the default, by paying all the costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and the trust indenture together with the successor trustee’s fees and attorney’s fees. In the event that all defects are corrected, the foreclosure will be rejected and the foreclosure sale will be cancelled. The scheduled trustee sale may be postponed by public proclamation for up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be deferred by the trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to pass title for any reason, the winning bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be reimbursement of monies paid to the successor trustee and the winning bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for this purpose. As of June 28, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Alternate Administrator 38 2nd Avenue East, Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MST File No. MT11449 Published in The Western News July 8, 15 and 22, 2022. MNAXLP

MATTHEW J. CUFFE, District Judge 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT 59923 MONTANA NINETEENTH DISTRICT JUDICIAL COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF LNB, a youth in need of care. Case No. DN-17-16 SUBMITTAL FOR RELEASE TO: KELSI LYNN BENEFIELD YOU HEREBY BE NOTIFIED that a petition has been filed with the above court by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Division of Child and Family Services (DPHHS) seeking permanent legal custody, removal of parental rights with right to consent to adoption. NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY ORDERED to appear on July 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court, 512 California Avenue, Libby, Montana, then and there to show evidence, if any you may have, why DPHHS requests for relief should not be granted. The youngster was born on 05/21/2010 in Kalispell, Flathead County, Montana. The youngster’s mother is Kelsi Lynn Benefield. The youngster’s father is Michael Alan Bush II. You have the right to be represented by a lawyer in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford a lawyer, you have the right to ask the court to appoint a lawyer to represent you. Your failure to appear at the hearing constitutes a denial of your interest in the aforementioned child, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceeding, in default judgment for the relief sought in the petition. A copy of the petition is filed with the Clerk of the Lincoln County District Court, 406-283-2342. WITNESS The Honorable Matthew J. Cuffe, Judge of the aforementioned Court and Seal of this Court, this 7th day of July, 2022. TRICIA BROOKS, Registrar of the District Court By: /s/ Jen Brown Deputy Registrar Published in The Western News July 8, 15 & 22, 2022. MNAXLP

MATTHEW J. CUFFE, District Judge 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT 59923 MONTANA NINETEENTH UDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF XMB, A YOUTH IN NEED OF CARE. Case No. DN-17-17 SUBMITTAL FOR RELEASE TO: KELSI LYNN BENEFIELD YOU HEREBY BE NOTIFIED that a petition has been filed with the above court by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Division of Child and Family Services (DPHHS) seeking permanent legal custody, removal of parental rights with right to consent to adoption. NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY ORDERED to appear on July 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court, 512 California Avenue, Libby, Montana, then and there to show evidence, if any you may have, why DPHHS requests for relief should not be granted. The youngster was born on 10/10/2015 in Kalispell, Flathead County, Montana. The youngster’s mother is Kelsi Lynn Benefield. The youngster’s father is Michael Alan Bush II. You have the right to be represented by a lawyer in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford a lawyer, you have the right to ask the court to appoint a lawyer to represent you. Your failure to appear at the hearing constitutes a denial of your interest in the aforementioned child, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceeding, in default judgment for the relief sought in the petition. A copy of the petition is filed with the Clerk of the Lincoln County District Court, 406-283-2342. WITNESS The Honorable Matthew J. Cuffe, Judge of the aforementioned Court and Seal of this Court, this 7th day of July, 2022. TRICIA BROOKS, Registrar of the District Court By: /s/ Jen Brown Deputy Registrar Published in The Western News July 8, 15 & 22, 2022. MNAXLP

Legal Notice Notice of Intent to Sell the contents of the storage units as listed below on July 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., for overdue rent due to Starlite Storage, LLC, 30569 US Hwy 2, Libby: Unit #3 Unit # 4 Unit #10 Unit Unit #15 Unit #22 Unit #64 Unit #82 Published in The Western News July 8-15, 2022. MNAXLP