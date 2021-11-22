Latest Updates: Uber Adds Cannabis To Its App For Purchase And Withdrawal

Uber is adding cannabis to the list of things that can be ordered through its app, although for now it will be pickup only and only for customers in Ontario, Canada.

Starting Monday, users across the province can purchase the drug through a new category of cannabis in the Uber Eats app, to be picked up within an hour.

This is the first time the rideshare and delivery company has offered direct access to purchasing the drug, and comes as it continues to push for less regulation in the United States.

“When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws kick in, we’re definitely going to take a look,” Dara Khosrowshahi, managing director, told CNBC this year.

Sales are handled by Tokyo Smoke, a Toronto-based company that operates more than 50 dispensaries in Ontario, according to its website. The app will verify a person’s age while staff will verify identity when a customer arrives, the companies said.

In a statement, Uber said including cannabis in its app would curtail the illegal drug market.

One of the challenges faced by drug sales departments is the complex laws surrounding the use of payment processors such as Visa or Mastercard to manage sales of a product that the United States, at the federal level, considers still as illegal.

“Uber’s internal payments specialists, together with our trusted external banking and payment partners, have implemented proprietary measures to ensure full payment compliance,” Uber said.