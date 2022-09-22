Langford Schools Look a Little Greener Thanks to Environmental Stewardship Grant Funding

The City of Langford is partnering with the Sooke School District to establish an Environmental Stewardship Grant for SD62 Schools.

A total of $50,000 will be distributed among several schools that run environmental initiatives in Langford. Schools expected to receive money include Crystal View Elementary School, Millstream Elementary School, Ruth King Elementary School, Willway Elementary School, Spencer Middle School, Center Mountain Lellum Middle School and Belmont Secondary School. Elementary schools can get up to $2,500, while middle schools are eligible for up to $5,000 and high schools up to $10,000.

SD62 Board Chairman Ravi Parmar recalled when he was a student at Belmont and his class was offered $10,000 if they planted 100 trees in the community.

“We were so excited. But these kids aren’t doing it for the money, they’re doing it to fight climate change,” he said.

Belmont offers a number of environmentally focused courses, including a sustainability program that teaches children to grow food locally in a garden behind the school and a social justice program that encourages students to help develop community service projects.

Dayna Christ-Rowling, an outdoor education teacher at Belmont, noted that “every class is sort of about ‘how can we keep this place sustainable for our future?’ So it’s good to be able to do (students’) inquiry projects and put them into action. So when they have a question they find the answer – that’s how we can solve it, that’s something we can do… We can say that’s an amazing way to spend money on promote or educate or do the action that needs to be done.

Funds for the SD62 Environmental Stewardship Grant were raised at the Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament.

