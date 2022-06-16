INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raises additional funds

INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, created by leading asset management firm INVL Asset Management, has raised an additional $7.965 million to invest in the infrastructure fund of a world-class asset manager with 26 years of experience. ‘experience. Twenty-five investors joined the Fund in the second unit offering.

In total, the Fund has already raised $37.495 million from a total of 89 investors. The units of the Fund are distributed by INVL Family Office.

“Anxiety in capital markets continues unabated, both due to the war in Ukraine and slowing economic growth and new inflationary pressures. In such an environment, investors are looking for new ways to diversify their funds and protect them from depreciation.The investment results show that Baltic investors are successfully embracing the alternative idea of ​​investing in world-class funds, which they would normally find difficult to access due to financial requirements. high,” says Vytautas Plunksnis, head of private equity at INVL Asset Management.

INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I periodically distributes new units.

Global infrastructure is an attractive asset class with the trait of inflation protection. A diversified portfolio both geographically and by transaction size, predictable revenue streams, a stable regulatory environment, a superior credit rating and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership make it possible to seek a significant return for investors.

The infrastructure asset investment strategy is based on very long-term investments and high-quality basic infrastructure in member states of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). A large portion of the portfolio consists of assets such as toll roads, pipelines, airports and seaports, and commodity terminals.

When it comes to investing, a lot of attention is paid to ESG issues. The manager has been a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment since 2008 and hopes to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is USD 145,000. The life of the fund is 50 years, although opportunities for investors to realize their investments sooner are considered.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management, a leading asset management company in Lithuania, is part of the Invalda INVL group. Group companies manage pension and mutual funds, individual portfolios, private equity and other alternative investments. More than 260,000 clients in Lithuania and Latvia as well as international investors have entrusted the companies of the group with the management of 1.6 billion euros of assets. Invalda INVL, operating since 1991, has nearly 30 years of solid experience in managing private equity assets and building leading players in their respective fields in the Baltic States and the CEE region.

Person to contact for more information:

Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL Asset Management,

Email: [email protected]