Inovateus and Ameresco Complete Solar Brownfield Project at Former General Motors Plant Site

By SB Staff

Ameresco and Solar Inovateus completed a “clear field” solar project in Danville, Illinois this week that was built on a former General Motors powertrain division factory turned brownfield. The 2.62 MW Danville solar system consists of over 6,600 solar modules and is connected to the Ameren power grid. The completed project is expected to generate more than 3,600,000 kWh of electricity and offset more than 1,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

“We can turn a serious problem into a tremendous opportunity by installing solar power on closed landfills,” said Tyler Kanczuzewski, vice president of sustainability at Inovateus. “The Danville Solar project makes productive use of land that might otherwise sit idle, while avoiding construction in more pristine areas. We are proud to partner with Ameresco on this project and help the State of Illinois achieve its clean energy goals.

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, an independent power producer and green energy investment company, owns the facility.

“We are thrilled to partner with Inovateus Solar and Ameresco on a clean energy venture that brings new life to land that had gone unused, while providing services to the community,” said Jeff Denovan. , senior vice president of construction at Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company. . “In addition to the positive environmental impact of the solar energy produced by this project, it will also provide tax revenue to the Danville area.”

This project contributes to Illinois’ Future Energy Jobs Act, which requires that 2,700 MW of solar energy be installed in Illinois by 2030 and that 2% of these projects come from brownfield sites, such as closed landfills .

“We are proud to have been a partner in this project designed to help achieve sustainability goals and deliver clean, resilient energy to the surrounding community,” said Louis P. Maltezos, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “This facility is a great example of using innovative clean technology solutions to identify clean energy uses for public lands.”

The Danville Solar Project began construction in November 2020 and was completed in May 2022.

Tags: Ameresco, commercial and industrial, Inovateus Solar