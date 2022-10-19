Incumbent hopes to defeat state senator in MUD Subdistrict 6 race

In November, two men are hoping to get your vote to take the seat in MUD Sub-District 6, which covers parts of Ralston, Omaha and Boys Town. Incumbent Mike McGowan will face current Sen. John McCollister next month. sat down with the two candidates. McGowan wants to stay on MUD’s board. He’s been there for nine years and served as president in 2012 and 2021. And that’s just part of his resume in the industry. “I have worked for Northern Natural Gas for 36 years. I know and understand the utility industry. I am not a career politician. I only want to serve on the board of MUD. I do not want to occupy no other position in the state or anywhere. I want to put my knowledge and experience to work for the taxpayers of Omaha,” McGowan said. He says it shows he has good judgment. “I I’ve lived in Omaha for 70 of my 75 years now and I think it’s time to play forward. I’ve had moderate success, I think I owe Omaha some of my talent and time to repay it,” McCollister said. KETV asked the two men what they hope to accomplish over the next six years. “They’re elected. McGowan points to replacing MUD’s cast iron water and gas pipes. Something they’ve been working on. “After that, after our infrastructure, I want to maintain our financial viability. I want to make sure that we are financially strong, that our cash reserves are good, that our balance sheets are good, and that our ratings and bond ratings are good. “, said McGowan. McCollister says that when he goes door to door, he hears people worrying about the cost of natural gas, so he wants to talk about it. “They know energy prices are going up , but fortunately MUD can mitigate these increases with our LNG plant that we have. And also the 15 million gallon propane tank that will help bring the price down,” McCollister said. base of well-trained employees who know the business.” The other thing to do going forward is to continue to focus on safety. Security cannot be compromised for any reason. So we focus on safety. I want employees to have their number one priority to make sure the safety of the public, taxpayers and employees come first in their daily work,” McGowan said. McCollister says that in general it’s difficult to run a utility these days. “Environmental regulations keep changing. Management is always faced with rising labor costs. Inflation is another issue we have to deal with,” McCollister said. McGowan says he has received endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Congressman Don Bacon and the Douglas County Republican Party, to name a few. The election will take place on November 8.

In November, two men are hoping to get your vote to take the seat in MUD Sub-District 6, which covers parts of Ralston, Omaha and Boys Town. Incumbent Mike McGowan will face current Sen. John McCollister next month. Abbie Petersen of KETV NewsWatch 7 sat down with the two contestants. McGowan wants to stay on MUD’s board. He’s been there for nine years and served as president in 2012 and 2021. And that’s just part of his resume in the industry. “I have worked for Northern Natural Gas for 36 years. I know and understand the utility industry. I am not a career politician. I only want to serve on the board of MUD. I do not want to occupy no other position in the state or anywhere. I want to put my knowledge and experience to work for the ratepayers of Omaha,” McGowan said. McCollister also wants the job; he’s been a board member five times in the past. He also served two terms as a state senator. He says it shows he has good judgment. “I’ve lived in Omaha for 70 of my 75 years now and I think it’s time to play forward. I’ve had moderate success, I think I owe Omaha some of my skills and time to pay it back,” McCollister said. KETV asked the two men what they hope to accomplish over the next six years if elected. McGowan says MUD’s cast iron water and gas pipes need to be replaced. Something they worked on. “After that, after our infrastructure, I want to maintain our financial viability. I want to make sure that we are financially strong, that our cash reserves are good, that our balance sheets are good and that our ratings and bond ratings are good. .,” McGowan said. McCollister says when he goes door to door, he hears people worrying about the cost of natural gas, so he wants to talk about it. “They know energy prices are going up, but luckily MUD can mitigate those increases with our LNG plant that we have. And also the 15 million gallon propane tank that will help bring prices down,” said McCollister. And when it comes to current challenges, McGowan says, like any other business, they need to make sure they have a well-trained employee base that knows the business. “The other thing to do in the future is to continue to focus on safety. Safety cannot be compromised for any reason. So we are focusing on safety. I want employees to have their number one priority to ensure that the safety of the public, taxpayers and employees is number one in their daily work,” said McGowan. McCollister says that in general, it’s hard to run a utility these days. “Environmental regulations keep changing. Management is always faced with rising labor costs. Inflation is another issue we have to deal with,” McCollister said. McGowan says he has received endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Congressman Don Bacon and the Douglas County Republican Party, to name a few. The election is November 8.