Huntsman prizes $ 400 million in senior notes

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, has priced its offering of $ 400 million aggregate principal amount of the Senior Notes due 2031. The Notes will be offered to the public at a price of 99.930% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 2.950% per annum. Huntsman expects offer to end May 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Huntsman intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, to fully redeem the $ 400 million the aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2022 and to pay accrued but unpaid interest thereon, as well as related premiums, fees and expenses.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc .; BofA Securities, Inc .; Barclays Capital Inc .; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc .; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC; HSBC Securities (United States) Inc .; JP Morgan Securities LLC; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC; PNC Capital Markets LLC; and TD Securities (United States) LLC are acting as co-bookrunners for the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp .; ICBC Standard Bank Plc; RBC Capital Markets, LLC; and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as lead co-managers for the offering.

The offer was made pursuant to an effective pre-registration statement which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and automatically became effective on February 25, 2019. The Notes may only be offered by way of a Prospectus Supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which can be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. by calling toll-free at 1-800. -831-9146 or from BofA Securities, Inc. by calling toll-free at 1-800-294-1322.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a listed global manufacturer and distributor of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2020 revenues of about $ 6 billion. Our chemicals number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a wide and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operating facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates in our four separate business divisions. For more information on Huntsman, please visit the company’s website at www.huntsman.com.

Forward-looking statements:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that could affect the operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors of the company. , as noted under “Risk Factors” in the Huntsman Companies Filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may be associated with, but not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, production disruptions at manufacturing facilities, business reorganization or restructuring. of Huntsman, including any delay or other adverse development affecting the ability to implement cost reductions, timing of proposed transactions and manufacturing optimization improvements at Huntsman businesses and to achieve cost savings planned, the ability to achieve the projected synergies and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise provided by applicable law.

