How you are helping Oxfam fight climate change

Oxfam has fought for decades to protect the rights and livelihoods of those most affected by the climate crisis, to provide support in times of climate disasters and to ensure that the people and businesses that cause the most damage to the planet are held accountable. could not do without supporters like you. So what does it look like in action?

Respond to humanitarian emergencies One of the ways we support communities affected by climate change is through our crucial humanitarian work. Thanks to generous donors like you, we are able to help communities around the world recover from the disasters caused and exacerbated by climate change. Oxfam partners with a global network of local organizations to deliver clean water, food, cash and information to communities in immediate need. We also help local responders break their dependency on aid by investing in their communities before a disaster strikes and supporting them as they move towards adaptation and resilience. .

A woman draws water from a natural spring created by landslides in a mountain next to a road in Corozal, Puerto Rico, September 24, 2017. Prior to the hurricane, most households in Puerto Rico had indoor plumbing and reliable running water. When electricity and water failed, the island’s estimated 3.3 million people struggled to find a steady supply of water, in some areas, for months after the storm. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Oxfam in action: response to Hurricane María In 2017, Hurricane María swept through Puerto Rico, knocking out its power grid — an aging system dependent on fossil fuels — and disabling water supply systems across the island. It was devastating for hundreds of communities in Puerto Rico. “The ground went down the mountainside,” said Ada Santiago, remembering the tumult that swept away her house. In the weeks following the storm, millions of people like her were left without electricity or reliable access to clean water. Santiago said she wanted running water more than anything so she could “hose things down and clean up a bit.” In response to the disaster, Oxfam helped provide essential goods and supported the Foundation for Puerto Rico’s work to help low-income older people meet urgent needs for food, nappies, batteries, water filters, etc. . We focused on funding organizations on the ground, making sure local groups had the tools they needed to prepare for and weather the next crisis, and we lobbied the US government to do more to help the island.

Over the years, your support has enabled us to respond to many climate-related emergencies such as:

Hold the Powerful Accountable and Support the Communities They Harm When it comes to climate change, we know that those most affected contribute the least to the problem. In fact, an Oxfam study found that the richest one percent of the world’s population are responsible for more than twice as much carbon pollution as those who make up the poorest half of humanity. As people around the world face devastating consequences, the most powerful special interests that are driving the climate crisis, the fossil fuel industry, are raking in $15 billion in taxpayer dollars each year and benefit from their access and influence on our governments. With your help, we call on wealthy polluters to reduce their emissions, pay their fair share of damages, and support a just transition from fossil fuels to a cleaner energy future. We hold them accountable for their impact on the planet and push them to implement fairer and more sustainable practices.

A fishing community on Lake Albert in Uganda. Recent oil discoveries under the lake are threatening the livelihood environment of fishing families. Photo: Andrew Bogrand/Oxfam

Oxfam in action: Assessing the human rights impact of the East African crude oil pipeline French oil giant Total Energies is leading the development of a huge pipeline stretching from the shores of Lake Albert in Uganda to the northeast coast of Tanzania. The route skirted Lake Victoria, the largest lake in Africa, and passed through various ecosystems and communities. Projects like this create significant new risks and uncertainties for people who currently depend on the land for their livelihoods. “I am one of those affected by the pipeline project but what worries me is that they have taken my land but I have not yet been compensated,” says Mary, a farmer in Rakai, Uganda . In response, Oxfam has launched a search in the region to assess how the pipeline would endanger local communities and continues to document the human rights implications of this major infrastructure project from the perspective of those who will be most affected. The research team has compiled recommendations for Total and local governments on how to protect affected communities and environments. Even as plans for the pipeline move forward, Oxfam remains committed to challenging any human rights abuses that may arise. Research like this is integral to our ability to hold polluting companies accountable for the damage they cause.

Thousands of you have raised your voices to hold the powerful accountable for your climate impacts, and thanks to you, we were able to:

Fighting for women’s rights and gender justice A crucial part of tackling climate change is understanding who is most affected. We know that women are among the hardest hit by the climate crisis: they walk long distances to fetch water, they are the first to go hungry, they bear the disproportionate burden of care and, in times of crisis and of insecurity, they often face an increase in gender-based violence– yet they are often excluded from the conversation on climate solutions. Oxfam believes in taking an intersectional approach to all our work and climate change is no exception. That’s why we’ve worked with partners and researchers to understand how women and people of diverse gender identities are impacted, ensure their inclusion in solutions, and promote opportunities for their economic growth.

Lilia Godoy waters the seedlings in the hydroponic nursery set up by the organization Quigona Hydroponically-Grown Seedlings in Magarao, Camarines Sur. Juanito Bantong/Oxfam

Oxfam in action: training women in hydroponic agriculture in the Philippines In the Philippines, Oxfam worked with partners to train women like Lilia Godoy in hydroponic farming after the devastation of Typhoon Goni in 2020. Hydroponic farming is a more sustainable method of farming for places like the Philippines where they are often hit by monsoons. “Our factories and our products have also been affected [by Typhoon Goni]“says Godoy. “Every time there is a typhoon, recovery takes at least three months. We work hard because not to do so would mean that we would lose our life. The tragedy that struck Godoy and his village is just one example of the reality facing communities around the world. Projects like this training allow women to earn more income while enabling their communities to better adapt to climate change.

Our intersectional feminist approach to climate change includes:

What’s next for Oxfam’s climate work? We fight for a planet that is safe, livable and secure for all communities, that has moved away from fossil fuels and prioritizes the care of earth and communities. Our vision is that in the years ahead, the US government, as the largest emitter of climate pollution, will take an aggressive and bold approach to addressing the climate crisis and moving toward a just energy transition. Our current action: strengthen the law on the national environmental policy Currently, Oxfam is advocating for a more robust National Environmental Policy Act, also known as the People’s Environmental Act, an important tool in addressing climate change in the United States, as it compels agencies of the federal government to consider the environmental consequences of their actions. . While this law is essential, NEPA has room to grow in order to truly protect communities from commercial interests, respond to needed U.S. contributions to combating climate change, and protect communities from development. fossil fuels. We call on the Biden administration to strengthen NEPA to put clean projects before dirty projects, and people and planet before corporate profits.