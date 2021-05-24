How to invest in cryptocurrency without owning bitcoin yourself
The Bitcoin-branded roller coaster ride is back – and doesn’t look like it will be off anytime soon.
Bitcoin rebounded and traded around 14% near the 38,000 level on Monday after falling below $ 32,000 on Sunday. The jerky move comes just days after bitcoin fell 30%, nearly $ 30,000, on May 19. Bitcoin hit an all-time high near $ 65,000 in April.
“I think the volatility will continue,” Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. “The roller coaster, up and down.
“We traded in the $ 30,000 to $ 44,000 price range in one week,” he added. “It’s enormous.”
Even though cryptocurrency has exploded over the past decade and gained mainstream support from the big banks, it can be a complicated investment for most retail investors. It is historically expensive, volatile, cannot be purchased through a traditional brokerage account, and is not backed by a financial institution.
There are a number of ways people can invest in cryptocurrency and even bitcoin in particular, or the technology behind it, without holding any coins themselves. While this does not completely protect investors from the volatility of cryptocurrency brands, it can give them some protection against losses.
“There are things you can do for indirect exposure,” said Tyrone Ross, investment advisor and CEO of Onramp Invest, a digital investment platform. “If people do this I think it’s better and safer before they start to dive into the [bitcoin] rabbit hole. “
Invest in companies that hold cryptocurrencies
One way to gain exposure to bitcoin without owning it is to invest in stocks of companies that offer cryptocurrency-related services or own coins themselves, Ross said.
This includes a large group of publicly traded companies in different industries that have either added bitcoin to their balance sheet or cryptocurrency storage or payment services.
For example, in February Tesla bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and said it would soon accept digital currency as a form of payment. Of course, in May, CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker had suspended purchases of vehicles using cryptocurrency for environmental reasons, adding to bitcoin’s volatility.
Look at companies with related technology
Investors can also gain exposure to cryptocurrency by investing in publicly traded companies that have technology related to coin trading or that use blockchain, the technology on which bitcoin is built.
Experts have also called on companies like Square and Paypal that allow users to trade cryptocurrency on their platforms. Additionally, companies like Riot Blockchain and Galaxy Digital are focusing on cryptocurrency and the technology behind it. And big names in tech like Microsoft, IBM, Google, SAP, and Amazon all use blockchain in different areas of their business.
There is also underlying material that people could invest in to gain exposure to crypto without holding coins.
“Someone could also buy from companies that make graphics processing units (GPUs), which are needed for computers to solve the mathematical equations of blockchain technology,” said Anjali Jariwala, Certified Financial Planner, CPA and Founder of FIT Advisors in Torrance, California.
Investing in company stocks is much easier and probably safer than investing in cryptocurrency. On the one hand, this can be done through a regular brokerage account held by a financial institution, providing the user with increased security and ease of use. For example, if you forget the password for a brokerage account, you can reset it – not if you forget your Bitcoin wallet key.
Yet that may not eliminate volatility, Jariwala said.
Discover a cryptocurrency fund
It is also possible to invest in funds containing bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to Doug Boneparth, CFP and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.
Right now, there are a few players creating bitcoin trusts, he said, designating companies like Grayscale and Osprey that help retail investors navigate cryptocurrency.
“Buying in a fund wrap is probably more familiar to the retail investor than anything else,” he said. Additionally, working with a fund means that you deal with the company that manages the fund for any questions or account information you need, such as setting a password, tracking gains and losses, or reporting. collection of documents to declare your taxes.
Most people should spend more time learning than buying.
Of course, these services come at a cost – different funds will have different associated fees, which people should research before investing any money in them, Bonaparte said.
And people could also invest in funds exposed to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, like the Ark Next Generation Internet exchange-traded fund, for example. The ETF is exposed to things like artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and blockchain.
To be sure, some investors will still want to own digital coins on their own. More than a quarter of Americans plan to invest in cryptocurrency this year, according to a February survey of more than 30,000 people conducted by Piplsay Research. Additionally, half said they believe investing in cryptocurrency is safe, according to the report.
If you want to invest directly in bitcoin or another cryptocurrency, experts recommend learning as much as possible first, only investing an amount that you are comfortable losing and holding for the long term.
“The majority of people should spend more time learning than buying,” Ross said, referring to the cryptocurrency.
