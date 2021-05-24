How to invest in cryptocurrency without owning bitcoin yourself

The Bitcoin-branded roller coaster ride is back – and doesn’t look like it will be off anytime soon.

Bitcoin rebounded and traded around 14% near the 38,000 level on Monday after falling below $ 32,000 on Sunday. The jerky move comes just days after bitcoin fell 30%, nearly $ 30,000, on May 19. Bitcoin hit an all-time high near $ 65,000 in April.

“I think the volatility will continue,” Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. “The roller coaster, up and down.

“We traded in the $ 30,000 to $ 44,000 price range in one week,” he added. “It’s enormous.”

Even though cryptocurrency has exploded over the past decade and gained mainstream support from the big banks, it can be a complicated investment for most retail investors. It is historically expensive, volatile, cannot be purchased through a traditional brokerage account, and is not backed by a financial institution.

There are a number of ways people can invest in cryptocurrency and even bitcoin in particular, or the technology behind it, without holding any coins themselves. While this does not completely protect investors from the volatility of cryptocurrency brands, it can give them some protection against losses.

“There are things you can do for indirect exposure,” said Tyrone Ross, investment advisor and CEO of Onramp Invest, a digital investment platform. “If people do this I think it’s better and safer before they start to dive into the [bitcoin] rabbit hole. “

Invest in companies that hold cryptocurrencies

One way to gain exposure to bitcoin without owning it is to invest in stocks of companies that offer cryptocurrency-related services or own coins themselves, Ross said.

This includes a large group of publicly traded companies in different industries that have either added bitcoin to their balance sheet or cryptocurrency storage or payment services.

For example, in February Tesla bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and said it would soon accept digital currency as a form of payment. Of course, in May, CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker had suspended purchases of vehicles using cryptocurrency for environmental reasons, adding to bitcoin’s volatility.