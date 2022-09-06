How to Enter Local 10’s Eco-Hero Wild Florida Contest

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING: THIS CONTEST IS NOT INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GAMING PURPOSES. IF IT IS DETERMINED THAT AN ENTRANT IS USING THE CONTEST FOR GAMING PURPOSES, THEY WILL BE DISQUALIFIED.

The Eco-Hero Contest is open only to Florida residents within the Miami-Dade and Broward County viewing area. Employees of WPLG, Inc. and its affiliates, who are owned by Berkshire Hathaway (“Sponsor”), and their immediate family members (spouse, parents, children, siblings and their spouses) are not eligible. Void where prohibited.

HOW TO ENTER: Adults, ages 18 and older, can nominate middle school students, ages 11-14, enrolled in Miami-Dade and Broward County schools. Nominated middle school students must have a proven track record of volunteering in environmental causes. In an essay of 500 words or less, nominators can describe the work the proposed student has done to address environmental issues and provide a pathway to solutions. The essay should include the candidate’s name, school name, school address, and grade level, as well as the candidate’s phone number and email address. The proposer must also include their name, telephone number and email address. All nominations may be scanned and submitted via email to Ron Magill ([email protected]) at Zoo Miami from September 6, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. on September 23, 2022. A selected panel of five judges from Zoo Miami and Zoo Miami The Foundation will evaluate each submission and select the top five finalists. These top five finalists will be interviewed by WPLG Local 10 and their interviews will be broadcast during WPLG Local 10 newscasts.

The voting period is from November 4, 2022 to November 18, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Those who vote go to Local10.com and click on the Vote Eco-Heroes tab to access the registration page and select the finalist of your choice. Selections/votes from WPLG Local 10 viewers will be included along with a panel of judges selected from Zoo Miami and the Zoo Miami Foundation to determine the grand prize winner. WPLG Local 10 viewer votes will represent 25%, while each of the five judging panel judges will represent 15%, when combined to determine the grand prize winner. One winner will be named Local 10 Eco-Heroes on Monday, November 28, 2022. The winner will be notified by phone or email within 48 hours of the end of the draw. All prizes are non-transferable. No cash or other substitutions are permitted. Final Eco-Hero voting results are solely determined and verified by Zoo Miami.

Zoo Miami is not responsible for submissions delayed, lost, or damaged prior to arrival at the zoo.

Only entries submitted in a timely manner will be eligible to win.

ALTERNATE ENTRY METHODS: Instead of registering in accordance with the paragraph above, Proposers may register by submitting the essay, along with applicant’s name, school name, school address, grade level, and applicant’s phone number and email. The nominator should also include their name, phone number and email address all legibly handwritten or typed to Zoo Miami, C/O Ron Magill, Eco Hero Wild Florida, 12400 SW 152 Street, Miami, FL 33177 or legibly written or typewritten essay may be mailed to: Zoo Miami , C/O Ron Magill , Eco Hero Wild Florida, 12400 SW 152 Street, Miami, FL 33177. Entries submitted by this alternate method must be received by Zoo Miami, Inc. by September 23, 2022.

ENTRY CONSTITUTES PERMISSION TO PUBLISH: Any information submitted by the participant on the trial may be broadcast on the television programs of WPLG, Inc., local10.com or in any other form of media, at any time and for any duration, including, but not limited to, publication for any marketing, advertising, or other form of promotion for this or any future similar contest by WPLG, Inc. ., and such dissemination or publication does not entitle the entrant or any other person to any form of compensation. Each entrant will release Sponsor from any and all third party claims relating to WPLG, Inc.’s broadcast or publication of any information provided by entrant in any form of media, including, but not limited to, posting on WPLG, Inc. Local 10 News or on its site local10.com.

WINNER SELECTION / ELIGIBILITY AND PRIZES:

Registration period :

Only one (1) entry per person. All submissions must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on September 23, 2022 to be eligible for the contest. No mass-produced or photocopied entries will be accepted. Incomplete, illegible or damaged entries are void and will not be accepted or eligible. Only legible and complete entries will be accepted and eligible. Sponsor is not responsible for misdirected, lost, late or damaged entries. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Voting period :

Only one vote per valid and active email address and IP address per person per day is allowed. If an entry receives multiple and/or irregular votes or multiple votes from the same user or users, including but not limited to votes generated by a robot, script, script, macro, other automated means or other source, Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify the votes and/or artistic contestant in its sole discretion. Any entrant suspected of using a proxy to vote, concealing their true identity, registering in the name of a fictitious person or registering in the name of a real person without their authorization will be disqualified. . All registration information submitted by voters must be valid. Automated voting is not permitted and such votes will be disqualified. Any person or organization using third party resources, domestic or foreign, for the purpose of creating multiple entries or generating votes in violation of these rules, automatically or manually, will be immediately disqualified. Votes cannot be sold, bought or paid for. All votes must follow these official rules.

The winner will be announced on WPLG, Inc., Local 10 News on Monday, November 28, 2022. If Sponsor is unable to locate a given winner, an alternate winner will be selected by the next highest number of votes. All prizes are non-transferable. No cash or other substitutions are permitted.

DISCLAIMER: By entering this Sweepstakes, the winner assumes all liability for any injury or damage caused or claimed to be caused by participating in the Sweepstakes and/or acceptance and/or use of any prize and releases Sponsor and each of its respective owners. , affiliates , officers, directors and employees from any such liability. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name and address for publicity, promotion and publicity purposes without compensation. Winner is responsible for payment of all taxes associated with receipt of any prize.

VARIOUS: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. The Sponsor reserves the right to withdraw the transmission of this promotion and to award the prizes among the eligible entries received before the date of withdrawal. Entrants agree to abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of the judges, whose decisions are final. Failure to comply with these rules may result in disqualification from this promotion. The Sponsor reserves the right to permanently disqualify from this promotion anyone who, in its opinion, has violated these rules.

If for any reason the Contest cannot be run as scheduled due to any cause beyond Sponsor’s control, including, but not limited to, any event or cause that corrupts or affects the administration , safety, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest and disqualify any person who might have caused such a problem. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for theft or destruction, unauthorized access or alteration of entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communication line failure, theft or destruction, access unauthorized entry or modification of entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any problem or technical malfunction of any telephone network or line, computer online system, server or provider, computer equipment, software, failure of any entry received by Sponsor due to technical problems or delays. , including any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from entering or downloading any materials in connection with this Contest. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANYONE TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE A WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND IF SUCH AN ATTEMPT IS MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

In the event of a dispute regarding who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the person in whose name the entry was made.

By entering this Contest, each entrant agrees that (i) all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Contest, the drawing or the awarded prize, shall be resolved individually, without recourse to any form of recourse collective; (ii) all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual disbursements incurred, including costs, directly or indirectly associated with participating in this contest, but in no event will attorneys’ fees be awarded or recoverable; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be entitled to obtain any reward for, and entrant knowingly and expressly waives all rights to, any damages other than actual expenses.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is held invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise survive and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. IN NO EVENT SHALL SPONSOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF DAMAGES. IN ANY CASE, SPONSOR’S MAXIMUM AGGREGATE LIABILITY TO ANYONE CONNECTED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY WITH THIS CONTEST, PROMOTION OR AWARD, USE OR ENJOYMENT OF ANY PRIZE SHALL NOT EXCEED THE SUM OF 10, $00.

WPLG, Inc., local10.comand the WPLG, Inc. logo and WPLG, Local 10 News, are respective trademarks of Berkshire Hathaway and are registered in the United States.

WINNERS LIST: The winner will be announced on WPLG, Inc. Local 10 News on Monday, November 28, 2022.