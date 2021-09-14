Herschel Vinyard and Jeff Littlejohn launch Adams and Reese business law firm

Herschel vineyard and Jeff Littlejohn have teamed up again, this time creating the go-to lobbying team for companies looking to navigate Florida’s complex regulatory environment.

Vinyard and Littlejohn train the Florida government business practice at Adams and Reese LLP, a law firm with offices throughout the Southeastern United States.

The new practice will be based in Tallahassee and will focus on development, infrastructure, permits and natural resources.

“Florida is currently experiencing strong growth and companies are looking for expertise and advice that helps them navigate Florida’s complex regulatory environment,” said Vinyard. “Our experience in the public sector and as leaders in the private sector allows us to help our clients find solutions.

Most know Vinyard as the former secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, to which he was appointed by the government of the day. Rick scott in 2011.

Vinyard was quick to call on Littlejohn as DEP’s deputy secretary, and they share a common goal of finding solutions to the state’s biggest challenges.

“With new technologies and innovations, we can meet some of the great challenges facing business, agriculture and advanced manufacturing, especially with regard to water quality, environmental restoration and climate resilience, ”Vinyard said.

“Floridians have a long history of solving environmental problems because we have had to balance the needs of our growing state with our need for clean air, water and natural places,” said Littlejohn. “We’re fortunate to be part of the solution, helping customers who have new ideas connect with stakeholders who can scale them up. “

Littlejohn was the lead author of the 2019 Sea Port Resiliency Report, published by the Florida Ports Council. The report identified vulnerabilities in Florida’s seaport network and outlined best practices for ports to strengthen infrastructure against anticipated threats, including sea level rise.

A lot of people in The Process know Littlejohn’s dad well. Chuck littlejohn was a longtime lobbyist in Tallahassee who worked for the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Engineering Society, the Florida Land Council, and the Florida Ports Council. He recently retired.



