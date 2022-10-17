Herbalife Nutrition marks three years in the fight against food insecurity with the release of its food insecurity impact Nutrition for Zero Hunger and renews its commitment to help end world hunger

LOS ANGELES, Calif./ACCESSWIRE/October 17, 2022/ In recognition of World Food Day, Herbalife Nutrition, a leading global nutrition company, celebrates three years of its Nutrition for Zero Hunger (NFZH) initiative, which aims to help eradicate world hunger. In conjunction with the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), the company will renew the joint commitment of $2.3 million, over the next three years, to organizations committed to ending global hunger. In addition to grants funded by HNF, Herbalife Nutrition will continue to donate nutritional products and promotional support to partner organizations.

This year, 828 million people are expected to face hunger, according to the United Nations World Food Program. The lasting effects of the pandemic, current inflation rates and current environmental challenges have exacerbated the situation, with many organizations continuing to rely on public/private partnerships to support them with technical and financial contributions.

Herbalife Nutrition and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation’s Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative are working to end world hunger. Together they have provided $7.9 million over the past three years, including $1.7 million from HNF and $6.2 million in cash and in-kind donations from Herbalife Nutrition.

“Our new pledge of $2.3 million is further testament to our commitment to eradicating hunger. Working with partners such as the U.S. World Food Program, The Hunger Project, and now The Global FoodBanking Network , has allowed us to make a real difference in providing much needed nutrition to those who need it,” said Alan Hoffman, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, Herbalife Nutrition.

In 2022, Herbalife Nutrition and HNF expanded Nutrition for Zero Hunger’s footprint, including new partnerships with The Global FoodBanking Network and The Power of Nutrition, focusing on supporting food bank establishment and nutrition, respectively. nutrition education.

The new partnerships and programs join Nutrition for Zero Hunger’s ongoing work with global and regional partners, including the US World Food Program, The Hunger Project, The Mexican Foodbanking Network (BAMX), US African Development Foundation (USADF ), Sambhav Foundation, United Way of Bengaluru, Chinese Red Cross Foundation, and China Rural Development Foundation (formerly known as China Poverty Alleviation Foundation), among others.

The initiative now supports 21 dedicated partners and programs that are all committed to ending hunger in multiple regions of the world through increased access to food and nutrition, nutrition education, community development and innovation in the food system.

From the start of the initiative in September 2019 through mid-2022, the impacts of the Nutrition for Zero Hunger program and partnership are as follows:

Gave about 2 million meals

Donation of approximately 360,000 pounds of food and 5.3 million servings of Herbalife Nutrition products

Supported approximately 520,000 people in 2021

Provided nearly 600,000 nutrition education materials to communities

Grant of approximately $1.7 million in cash from the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Donated approximately $6.2 million in cash and in-kind from Herbalife Nutrition

Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Zero Hunger, which calls for bold action to end hunger in all its forms by 2030. The Zero Hunger goals include the elimination of hunger, food security and improved nutrition, and the promotion of sustainable agriculture. .

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is a global company changing people’s lives with great nutritional products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The company brings science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through the through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that encourages their customers to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle. Through the company’s commitment to nourishing people, communities and the planet, Herbalife Nutrition is committed to achieving 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

For more information on the Nutritio for Zero Hunger initiative, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com/global-responsibility/nutrition-for-zero-hunger/.

About Nutrition for Zero Hunger

Through Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is helping to combat rising hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition around the world. As a leader in the nutrition industry, we are committed to meeting this need through combined efforts for access to healthy diets and nutrition education. Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2, which calls for bold action to end malnutrition in all its forms by 2030, as well as solutions to end malnutrition. world hunger and improving world nutrition. The initiative tackles global hunger, food security and malnutrition through key commitments to ensure greater access, education and empowerment to healthy food around the world.

About the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (“HNF”) is dedicated to improving lives and communities around the world. With a focus on access to nutrition, ending hunger and promoting economic opportunity, HNF works with leading local and global organizations, ensuring we feed people and the planet, because the two together lead to a healthier world. For more information about HNF and how you can support the Foundation’s important work, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

