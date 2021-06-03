Environmental Protection

Health, green groups push FDA to ban PFAS

By Frances E. Darcy
0


Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:01 p.m. EDT) – Environmental, health and consumer groups on Thursday called on the United States Food and Drug Administration to ban all so-called forever chemicals in the products it endorses, claiming the agency has ignored past evidence. threats of substances to human health.

The Environmental Defense Fund, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners and other groups have said they want the FDA to ban the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, also known as from permanent chemicals because of their longevity in the human body and in the environment, in products such as food packaging because of the health risks posed by chemicals.

“Given the evidence linking …

Stay one step ahead

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You need to know what’s going on with customers, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to stay an expert and beat the competition.

  • Access to case data in articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of prosecution, etc.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, requests, etc.
  • Create personalized alerts for specific case articles and topics and more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS



Source link

Frances E. Darcy
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.