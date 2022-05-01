Head-to-Head Investigation: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE: CELP) vs. Nuvei (NASDAQ: NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ: NVEI – Get Rating) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE: CELP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the best investment? We’ll compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Benefits and evaluation

This table compares the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuvei and Cypress Environmental Partners.

Gross revenue Price/sales ratio Net revenue Earnings per share Price/earnings ratio Nuvei $724.53 million 11.04 $102.29 million N / A N / A Cypress Environmental Partners $117.32 million 0.04 -$10.60 million ($1.19) -0.35

Nuvei has higher revenues and profits than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Institutional and insider ownership

4.1% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. By comparison, 1.4% of shares in Cypress Environmental Partners are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers, and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuvei and Cypress Environmental Partners.

Net margins Return on equity return on assets Nuvei N / A N / A N / A Cypress Environmental Partners -8.91% N / A -8.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuvei and Cypress Environmental Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sales Ratings Hold odds Buy reviews Strong buy odds Rating Nuvei 0 1 ten 0 2.91 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N / A

Nuvei currently has a consensus price target of $96.13, suggesting a potential upside of 71.93%. Given Nuvei’s possible higher upside, research analysts clearly believe that Nuvei is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Summary

Nuvei beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support the lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app channels, online, unattended and in-store. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small and medium enterprises and e-commerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, LP provides independent inspection, integrity and support services in North America. The Company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline and Process Services (PPS) and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including intermediate pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as non-destructive examination, line inspection support, pig tracking, investigation, data collection and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers services of hydrostatic testing, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, rinsing, filling, dewatering, caliper execution, assistance with running in-line inspection, nitrogen purge and drying tools, as well as documentation and test records. retention service. The Environmental Services segment owns and operates 9 water treatment facilities with ten Environmental Protection Agency Class II injection wells in the Bakken Shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. North. This segment offers the treatment, recovery, separation and disposal of waste by-products generated during the life cycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, utilities or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production and trucking companies, as well as third-party residual oil buyers. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, LP and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, LP in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, LP was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.







