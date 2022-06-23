Group raises funds to protect Old Stage and Gold Camp Roads

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of people want to protect two historic roads in the Pikes Peak area, Old Stage and Gold Camp Roads.

Friends of Old Stage & Gold Camp Road fear visitors will cause damage to the area that could potentially spark a destructive wildfire.

The group would like to see more signs and patrols on these two roads to discourage illegal activity and promote correct behavior. The group is made up of breeders, outfitters, non-profit organizations, residents and outdoor enthusiasts. They want the roads to stay open and people to be responsible while soaking up the beauty that surrounds them.

“A lot of us grew up in the area,” said Greg Wellens. “We know the old stage road was a great place to recreate. People like to recreate. But it gets pretty wild up there. It’s a very popular place near the city. 700,000 people live here in Colorado Springs. He needs some support. He needs more help up there.

Friends of Old Stage & Gold Camp Road is an environmental organization whose mission is to prevent fires, pollution and lawlessness.

“You don’t want anyone starting a fire, do you?” Fire mitigation, the Waldo Canyon fire, the Superior fires, you know. Look at that beautiful mountain over there. There were fires in the 30s and 40s, I believe. But we don’t want another fire,” Wellens added. “You know, he’s an incredible asset here for Colorado Springs and the whole high-speed region. We want to see that it remains a good asset.

The group says 75% of the previous year’s fires located around these historic roads were linked to shooting.

“And what people can do to help us is, you know, shoot where you’re supposed to shoot. Don’t throw your trash on the road,” Wellens explained. “Obviously there are contractors or people who may not be familiar. They dumped piles of debris and brush on the side of the road.

The group wants to create a long-term management and funding program to allow law enforcement to patrol both roads. They hope to raise $250,000 per year.

“We’re going to have an alternate sheriff deputy there to help educate, to help and to help us people understand, you know, what they can do, where they should do it,” Wellens said.

Right now, El Paso County is in the fire restrictions phase, which means there are no fireworks.