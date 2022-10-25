Green Party candidate receives mystery money – Eugene Weekly

By Julia Shumway

A mystery group has spent at least $36,000 in the past few days to push a Green Party candidate over the Democrat in Oregon’s 4th congressional district.

Green Party candidate Mike Beilstein admitted he would not win — he told the Capital Chronicle last week that he expects to receive less than 3% of the votes. But that hasn’t stopped outside groups from backing her campaign in an apparent attempt to undermine Democrat Val Hoyle in her close race with Republican Alek Skarlatos.

Voters in the district first noticed something strange in early October, when they received text links to opinion polls that tested messages about Beilstein as a ‘progressive environmentalist’ and attacked the environmental record of Hoyle.

An independent spending group, Green Oregon, was formed Oct. 19 and quickly spent more than $36,800 on campaign mail and digital media production and placement to support Beilstein and attack Hoyle, Election Commission records show. federal.

Letters sent to voters include a quote from Beilstein calling climate change an “immediate existential threat” and saying he will fight to pass the Green New Deal. They accuse Hoyle of being in the pocket of big business and of having accepted nearly $500,000 from corporate political action committees and special interest groups during his previous election campaigns.

A website paid by the same group repeats these claims. Green Oregon lists its address as a suite of mailboxes for rent in Eugene, and the person who registered the website domain has had all contact information redacted for privacy reasons.

Independent spending is more common in federal races than in statewide and legislative races because federal campaign finance laws limit the amount donors can give to candidates.

