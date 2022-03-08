Grassley Joins Feenstra, Iowa Delegation in Urging EPA to Accelerate Biofuel Production to Ensure US Energy Independence
“According to the United States Energy Information Administration, Russia ranks third among the world’s producers of oil and other liquid fuels, producing an average of 10.5 million barrels per day in 2020. The United States and our allies around the world are now seeking to reduce our dependence on Russian oil. As conflict continues in the region, we urge the Biden administration to increase production and potential export of domestic ethanol and biodiesel to meet global energy needs,” wrote the lawmakers.
“As a domestically produced renewable fuel source, ethanol and other biofuels enhance our national security and help meet the administration’s climate goals. Strengthening our domestic energy production through policies that prioritize the increased use of U.S. ethanol and other biofuels will ensure a reliable and stable energy source for years to come,” lawmakers sued.
