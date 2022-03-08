Grassley Joins Feenstra, Iowa Delegation in Urging EPA to Accelerate Biofuel Production to Ensure US Energy Independence

WASHINGTON – Today Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) as well as Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Reps. Cindy Axne (IA-03), Ashley Hinson (IA-01) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) in urging Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan to prioritize American energy independence. Specifically, lawmakers in Iowa — representing the nation’s top ethanol-producing state — are pressuring the Biden administration to promote and incorporate Iowa-made ethanol and other biofuels into a U.S. energy strategy. which significantly reduces dependence on foreign imports of oil and gas. It comes after fuel prices hit record highs and Russia continues its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“According to the United States Energy Information Administration, Russia ranks third among the world’s producers of oil and other liquid fuels, producing an average of 10.5 million barrels per day in 2020. The United States and our allies around the world are now seeking to reduce our dependence on Russian oil. As conflict continues in the region, we urge the Biden administration to increase production and potential export of domestic ethanol and biodiesel to meet global energy needs,” wrote the lawmakers.

“As a domestically produced renewable fuel source, ethanol and other biofuels enhance our national security and help meet the administration’s climate goals. Strengthening our domestic energy production through policies that prioritize the increased use of U.S. ethanol and other biofuels will ensure a reliable and stable energy source for years to come,” lawmakers sued.

In light of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Grassley explicitly called on the Biden administration to cease all imports of Russian oil. He also contributed to the introduction of the US Energy Independence Act of 2022which seeks to bring American energy back to full production.

Read the full letter by clicking HERE.

-30-