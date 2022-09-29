Grants to 29 Michigan water systems will help protect water at the source

Contact: Sara Pearson, Supervisor, Source Water Unit, [email protected], 517-420-3219

Note: This news release corrects a September 28 release related to the list of recipients from the previous year.

Michigan is blessed with an abundance of fresh, clean water – from the Great Lakes and waterways connecting groundwater that flow beneath our feet. Michigan’s 10 million residents depend on this system for clean drinking water, so protecting it is essential to ensuring safe and healthy water for future generations.

Grants recently awarded to 29 public water systems in Michigan through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will help fund programs to protect these water sources drinking water and to inform the public about where their water comes from and how best to be sure. stay healthy.

More than $436,000 in funding ranging from $1,675 to $70,000 for this year’s individual grants will support programs, including updated plans for 10 wellhead protection areas, educate the public about their sources and develop surface water intake programs, among other projects. Applicants must provide 50% matching funds for projects, develop a water protection team, and demonstrate a long-term commitment to their source water protection programs.

“EGLE works with Michigan’s 1,381 community water systems every day to provide safe water to residents,” said Sara Pearson, Source Water Supply Unit Supervisor for the Division of Drinking Water and Environmental Health (DWEHD) from EGLE. “But the first and most crucial step in the process is to ensure that the lakes, rivers or groundwater wells that supply this water are free of contaminants. These grants will help communities keep these water sources safe and reliable. »

The grants were announced in conjunction with Source Water Protection Week, declared by the American Water Works Association from September 25 to October 25. 1.

For more information on source water protection, visit EGLE’s Source Water Assessment page. For an overview of the state’s program to protect sources of drinking water, see this overview. To find out where your drinking water comes from, find the source of your public drinking water.

