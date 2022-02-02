Grants Support Climate Change Mitigation Programs | MyPearlCity.com

Grants support programs to mitigate the impacts of climate change

Total of $77,000 donated

Hawaiian Electric has awarded grants totaling $77,000 to seven nonprofit environmental and conservation organizations whose programs aim to mitigate the effects of climate change through education, stewardship, and reforestation:

Hawaii Nature Center will use the funds for its 2022 school and community programs on Oʻahu and Maui that immerse children in the wonders of nature and foster their awareness, appreciation, understanding and stewardship of Hawaii’s environment.

Hawaii Wildfire Management Organizationbased in Kamuela, Hawaii, intends to mobilize three wildfire collaborations comprised of key partners, landowners and managers from high wildfire risk regions across the State with the aim of broadening awareness and sharing mitigation planning, preparedness and best practices.

Malama Learning Center will continue its Ola Nā Kini program – which focuses on regenerating native and edible forests and communities in the Honouliuli and Nānākuli watersheds through education and engagement – ​​with a segment on wildfire mitigation.

Moanalua Gardens Foundation will expand its Mālama Kamananui environmental education programs for the next generation of environmental stewards using e-learning through partner schools with hands-on, hands-on learning opportunities.

North Shore Community Land Trust earmarked funds for the Kahuku Point Restoration Project to ensure a healthy, functioning, and resilient coastal ecosystem that provides habitat for native plants and animals, community recreation opportunities, and a place to continue Hawaiian practices traditional.

Protect and preserve Hawaiʻia community conservation group, is working to restore 330 acres of forest in the Pia/Niu Valley area of ​​East Honolulu using native and Hawaiian cultural plants that will increase habitat for threatened and endangered species, increase the recharge watersheds, sequester carbon, reduce runoff and increase the water quality of Maunalua Bay.

Trees for Honolulu’s Futureseeks to improve the urban tree canopy by planting, maintaining and protecting trees, which is especially critical as the island warms due to climate change.

Photo credit: Hawaiian Electric

