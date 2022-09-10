GO Paint! Fall Festival to launch the 10th year

DO NOT BRUSH THIS. The 10th annual GO Paint! festival brings people together again for five days of crafty camaraderie at the end of September. (Pictures via Facebook)

2022 marks the 10th edition GO Paint! Chippewa Valley art festival, hosted by Center Pablo at Confluence, and as the valley begins to see signs of the fall season, you too can splash the autumnal reds, oranges and yellows across the city – on the canvas, that is.

The GO paint! five days outdoors The fall festival invites artists to create up to five works of art for each event over the five days, all inspired by and focused on the environmental beauty of Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire counties.

From September 24 to 30, various GO Paint! events will be held throughout the valley, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, with the Youth Quick Paint event presented by the Pablo Center and sponsored by the Janet Carson Art Education Fund. The vernissage is free for painters aged 18 and under who can register online. Attendees will have one hour to paint outside of Haymarket Plaza and Phoenix Park, and may use their own supplies or supplies provided at the event.

Here is the rest of the festival lineup (for more details on each session, see this brochure):

Saturday September 24:

Monday, September 26: 9am-12pm: Eau Claire Social Painting at Rod and Gun Park Tuesday, September 27: 4-8pm: Altoona Social Paint in River Prairie Park Wednesday, September 28: 12pm-4pm: Durand Social Paint in Lower Chippewa View Park Thursday, September 29: 4-8 p.m.: Leinie Lodge Social Paint at Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls Friday, September 30: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: The artists submit their work for judging at the Pablo Center

6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Meeting with the artists and award ceremony

All artwork created during the Fall Festival will be offered for sale and exhibited at the final event after being turned into jurors James Boyd Brent and GO Paint! founding member Jean Accola.

GO Paint! The art will be displayed virtually on the Pablo Center’s website and social media, as well as at the Pablo Center’s Laurie Beize Gallery. Cash prizes will be awarded for adult speed paint events, exhibition rewards and more. The registration fee to participate is $30.

Sign up for the Community Arts Festival on the official GO Paint! website at www.pablocenter.org/visual-arts/gopaint.