GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given maintains rating at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL – Get an Assessment)The stock had its “holding” rating reiterated by Raymond James equity research analysts in a research report released Friday to clients and investors, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research companies have also recently commented on GFL. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperforming” rating on GFL Environmental shares in a Thursday, March 31 report. National Bank Financial lowered its price target on GFL Environmental shares from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a Friday, April 22 research note. Finally, TD Securities raised its price target on GFL Environmental shares from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a Wednesday, May 25 research note. One analyst gave the stock a hold rating and seven gave the company’s stock a buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

GFL Environmental Trading down 1.0%

NYSE GFL opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental has a 12 month minimum of $24.00 and a 12 month maximum of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly results on Wednesday May 4. The company reported EPS of $0.05 for the quarter, beating analyst consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company posted revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, versus $1.04 billion for analysts. GFL Environmental posted a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Equity research analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings per share of 0.53 for the current year.

Institutional negotiation of GFL Environmental

Hedge funds have recently changed their holdings in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in GFL Environmental shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stock position in GFL Environmental in Q4, valued at around $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc increased its position in GFL Environmental shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the company valued at $370,000 after buying 801 additional shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in GFL Environmental shares by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company valued at $227,000 after buying 848 additional shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GFL Environmental shares in Q4, valued at around $35,000. 71.01% of the shares are held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environment

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business segment includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, commercial and industrial customers.

