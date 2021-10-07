GFL Environmental Inc. announces quarterly dividend

VAUGHAN, ON, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The board of directors of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) (“GFL” or the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a cash dividend of $ 0.011 for each Subordinate Voting Share and Multiple Voting Share outstanding of the Company for the third quarter of 2021.

The cash dividend will be paid on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2021. The Company has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of Income tax Act (Canada).

About GFL

GFL, headquartered at Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a full range of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in 27 states of United States. Across its organization, GFL employs over 17,000 people.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not guarantees or assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements are about the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances which may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. GFL assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of any future dividends remain at the discretion of GFL’s Board of Directors.

