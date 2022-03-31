Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership finalizes film selection for film festival caravan

Photo courtesy of Christine Neilsen

“Nature’s Big Year” provides insight into unexpected changes in wildlife behavior during the 2020 pandemic lockdown. Here, a photographer documents migrating snow geese huddled together on a Canadian lake. See “Nature’s Big Year” at the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership Environmental Film Festival on April 16.

By Sally High | Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) 2.5 will present its eighth Environmental Film Festival on April 16. GGP is partnering with the Colorado Environmental Film Festival (CEFF) to bring another CEFF trailer to Pagosa Springs. This collaboration ensures that the films are highly acclaimed and fresh for the 2022 film festival circuit.

The Tennyson Event Center will host the Environmental Film Festival with the GGP from 2-8 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy four feature films and two short films. Wristbands can be purchased at www.pagosagreen.org. Proceeds go to GGP operations, including educational activities and landscaping. Each $20 wristband allows one guest to come and go.

Here is the 2022 film lineup:

“Reflection: A Walk with Water” is a California production, a “pilgrimage” with water that traces California’s water crisis and our shared reality of climate change. The filmmaker and other water pilgrims travel the 200 miles of the Los Angeles Aqueduct. GGP hopes their trip will inspire a conversation about our local water situation.

“In My Backyard” illustrates the growing interest in backyard vegetable gardening and various creative solutions to the challenges of urban gardening. The Canadian production documents individuals changing their communities through local food production. New paradigms are being explored and implemented by people like you and me.

“12th Hour” delves into humanity’s psychological resistance to ecological change. Changes in the collective thought of humanity are necessary to avoid an irreversible cataclysm, but how to achieve this? Much of our population currently lives with hopeful illusions about climate change. With Pagosa thought leaders gathered for the GGP Film Festival, let’s talk.

“Soil Care is Climate Repair” is a short film produced by children in Colorado that lifts our spirits and reminds us of just how attainable climate solutions are – if we can agree on next steps.

“Lynx: Shadows of the Forest” examines the lynx in Colorado since its reintroduction in 1999. The big-legged felines illustrate a success story in Colorado’s support of biodiversity and wildlife values. Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped produce this short.

“Nature’s Big Year” is an uplifting Canadian production that introduces us to wildlife in Canada, the United States and Great Britain. It’s March 2020 and the world is taking a break. Nature restarts. Wildlife scientists reveal startling findings from the year of the pandemic. This ambitious and provocative film explores the silver lining of lockdown – many species immediately benefit when humanity slows down.

A wristband also provides each guest with a gourmet stand-up dinner. Kathy Keyes, chef and founder of GGP, curates a menu using locally grown produce. Proceeds from a cash bar supplement the operating funds of the non-profit GGP. GGP “grows food and community with local energy”.