GEER II funds allocated for classroom money, mental health

A grant of $ 125 for each teacher and parapro in Georgia from Kindergarten to Grade 12, as well as $ 6 million for student mental health needs are part of the first round allocations of the second installment of the Aid Fund. emergency for the education of governors.

Governor Brian Kemp announced the recipients on Monday. In total, GEER will distribute more than $ 47 million in additional emergency aid to support K-12 and higher education entities as they continue to face the disruptions and challenges of the world. COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we work to meet the needs of students, parents and teachers by sustaining in-person learning, we know our schools and education support organizations will need extra help,” said Kemp. “We also know that our education service providers play a critical role in providing the workforce needed to combat the health and economic effects of the pandemic. This round of funding is focused on the goal of keeping our children in the classroom with minimal disruption in their education while strengthening this pipeline from the classroom to the workforce.

“By working around the clock, we overcame the challenges presented by COVID-19 for nearly three school years,” he added. “With this new round of support, we will help our educators and our students to overcome the pandemic finish line. ”

How the money will be used:

Classroom Grants – $ 15.4 million

All Kindergarten to Grade 12 teachers and paraprofessionals will receive $ 125 to use for classroom expenses. The Ministry of Early Childhood Care and Learning will also be ready to mobilize federal funds for teachers and paraprofessionals from birth to age 5 to complement this decision, the governor said.

Teachers’ pipeline – $ 1.3 million

The Georgia Math & Reading Corps program in southwest Georgia will receive $ 789,730 for its expansion. This is an existing program that helps students with high needs unlock their potential through evidence-based and data-driven tutoring. The funding will help improve student outcomes and recruit tutors – especially in rural Georgia – for daily education.

An additional $ 517,575 will be donated to the Georgia Southern University Research and Service Foundation. This support will help expand Georgia’s teacher pool and accelerate student literacy by providing college teachers to teach reading to students in Kindergarten to Grade 5, promoting reading activities. and writing, helping prospective teachers gain hands-on experience and developing best practices for mainstreaming tutoring support throughout the school. daytime.

Student Mental Health Needs – $ 6 million

The GEER I-funded mental health initiative will be extended until July 2023 with additional funding of $ 5.5 million. This will provide post-secondary students with better access to mental health resources and additional professional development opportunities for faculty.

Another $ 510,410 is earmarked for trauma-care calming stations and ICT calming kits for individual families across the state in support of wrap-around services through local YMCAs.

Healthcare Workforce Education Pipeline – $ 3.1 million

These funds will support the need for more nurses and additional training, with a particular focus on expanding educational opportunities to more areas of the state and providing healthcare services. ‘hands-on learning experiences. They will be distributed as follows:

• Southwest Georgia State – $ 866,723

• State of Fort Valley – $ 1,320,150

• Central Georgia State – $ 900,000

PCOM Medicine Project (Moultrie Campus) – $ 820,202

To engage students early in their learning careers and inspire interest in the field of medicine, funding will be provided to establish partnerships between K-12 school systems and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. This support will also allow technological upgrades and means-tested assistance for student housing issues.

Workforce Training Pipeline for Commercial Drivers – $ 8.32 million

The funds will be directed to address the critical need for more business drivers and workforce training opportunities, further addressing supply chain issues impacting state and country.

They will be distributed as follows:

• Savannah Technical College – $ 1,990,000 for driving mat and trailers

• Georgia Piedmont Technical College – $ 2,000,000 for the driving range and pad, and trailers

• Oconee Fall Line Technical College – $ 1,150,000 for a driving mat and simulators

• Columbus Technical College – $ 1,770,000 for a driving mat, mobile classroom, trailers and simulators

• Southern Crescent Technical College – $ 1,132,500 for driving range and platform resurfacing, mobile classroom and trailers

• Sud-Est Technical College – $ 275,000 for the practice and resurfacing of the slab

Improving Outcomes for Students with Dyslexia – $ 4.7 million

Based on SB 48 (2019), funding will be provided for a dyslexia screening and intervention tool for K-3 students. These funds will also be used to provide personalized reading instruction based on results, providing teachers with another resource to help students achieve success in reading. This project will reach 60,000 Kindergarten to Grade 3 students in 14 different school districts.

Rock Eagle Center 4-H – $ 2.2 million

Many Georgian families benefit from a visit to Rock Eagle, a crucial institution for hands-on learning experiences focused on agricultural and environmental information, leadership, communication skills, food and nutrition, health, energy conservation and citizenship. These funds will support the vital upgrades needed at the facility to increase safety and expand the possibilities for the learning experience.

Charter Schools Growth Initiative – $ 4.1 million

Charter schools offer parents the opportunity to choose the best learning environment for their children. The funds will support the creation and replication of 10 new high quality charter schools in underserved communities. The funds will be used for start-up costs, networking opportunities, long-term planning support and other purposes.

STEM Education – $ 1 million

The funds will be directed to Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers, Inc. to strengthen STEM learning with real-world information from industries in the state. Programming will focus on extracurricular enrichment options, family science events and the provision of technology to students. Counties that will benefit from these funds include Baker, Clay, Glascock, Hancock, Lincoln and Warren.

Georgia Music Education Grants – $ 200,000

Funding will be provided to schools and non-profit organizations across the state for music-related education, thereby enriching the learning experience.