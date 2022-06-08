Funds to help improve water quality at Governor Bebb Park

The goal of the grant is to improve the sustainability of the park, which will stop erosion, support park infrastructure, reduce stream sedimentation, and purify water quality.

In 2022, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cited siltation/sedimentation of waterways as a leading cause of poor water quality in the state.

“We are thrilled to put this funding from Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio program to work at Governor Bebb MetroPark to improve water quality and preserve our infrastructure for the long term,” said Matt Latham, park planner for the Butler County MetroParks.

To combat bank erosion, invasive plant species will be removed from the area, banks will be restored, wetlands will be created to collect stormwater, and in-stream structures will be installed to redirect water away from the shores.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re able to deal with an issue that could have a significant impact on the Dry Fork Creek waterway,” Ely-Wood said. “Grant funding will really get this project off the ground, and I think the more we can do to be good stewards of the environment, especially as a park district that is focused on maintaining and the preservation of green spaces, is really essential.”

Concept design for the project will begin next month with ongoing planning throughout the fall. Construction is tentatively expected to begin in the summer of 2023.