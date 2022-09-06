Fosun International received the “ESG Benchmark Awards

HONG KONG, September 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) hosted the inaugural 2021/2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Achievement Awards at hong kong August 30. Fosun International received the Silver Award “ESG Benchmark Awards – The ESG Leader” in recognition of its efforts and outstanding performance in the areas of environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance.

With strong support from HSIL as title sponsor, the awards recognize companies with outstanding ESG performance

The ESG Achievement Awards are organized by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB), a non-profit organization, with the strong support of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL) as the main sponsor. With the theme “Pursuit of ESG ERA-Evolution, Resilience, Action”, this year, the ESG Achievement Awards aim to highlight excellence among successful companies that are paving the way for others in the field of ESG development and to provide innovative ESG solutions for companies and societies as a whole to draw inspiration from when developing their own ESG action plans.

With Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL) as lead sponsor and Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) as ESG data provider and supporting organization, the judging panel was able to assess participating organizations in a comprehensive and fair.

M Joseph Chan Holim, JP, Undersecretary for Financial Services and Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government, joined the award ceremony as guest of honour. M Joseph Chan HolimJP, says:that of Hong Kong status of from Asia leading international financial centre, ranked 3rd in the world and 1st in Asia as part of the Global Financial Centers Index, has positioned the city well to be the center of green and sustainable finance, mobilizing green and sustainable capital and products in the region. The volume of green and sustainable bonds in hong kong last year accounted for a third of the Asian green and sustainable bond market. And we will continue to work closely with industry and stakeholders to embrace ESG.”

“He is delighted to see more organizations investing in ESG development and continuing to improve their contributions to the sustainable development of the planet. The Awards are recognized to all winners for their strong commitment. We believe that the ESG performance of a organization is closely linked to its profitability. Organizations with good ESG performance are generally more competitive compared to similar organizations in the sector”, said Mr. Paul Pong, co-founder of the IESGB.

Fosun’s ESG has been recognized by global professional institutions

Fosun’s outstanding ESG performance has been recognized by global professional institutions. Fosun International’s MSCI ESG rating was AA, making it the only conglomerate in Greater China with an MSCI ESG rating of AA, in addition, being selected as a constituent of the MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS 10-40 index; its Hang Seng sustainability rating was A and it was selected as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB) and the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index. Fosun International’s FTSE Russell ESG rating improved for two consecutive years and became part of the FTSE4Good index series for the first time.

As part of its business development, Fosun emphasizes the use of ESG criteria to assess its own capacity and level of sustainability. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Fosun has actively engaged its member companies in implementing ESG strategies. Environmentally, Fosun has made a commitment to society to “achieve peak carbon emissions by 2028 and carbon neutrality by 2050”, and is making steady progress towards these goals.

In addition, Fosun has continued to make unremitting efforts in social protection. The Group and its member companies have carried out projects of public interest such as support in the fight against the pandemic, aid in the fight against malaria in Africadisaster relief, rural doctor program, education promotion, culture promotion and entrepreneurship support to actively promote community development, help people’s livelihood and improve social welfare.

Globally, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, Fosun immediately launched the global deployment of medical supplies to provide strong support to China and abroad to fight the pandemic. In addition to the urgent deployment of protective materials to help countries and regions affected by the pandemic, Fosun has also partnered with BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, to jointly develop the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (COMIRNATY®), providing strong support to defeat the pandemic. Furthermore, Fosun has been involved for more than 15 years in the co-construction of a “world without malaria”. Among the first well-recognized Chinese pharmaceutical brands in AfricaArtesun® (artesunate for injection), self-developed and manufactured by Fosun Pharma, has been used to treat more than 48 million patients with severe malaria worldwide by the end of 2021.

This year, Fosun enters 30 years of establishment. Fosun has been dedicated to the values ​​of “self-improvement, teamwork, performance and contribution to society” raised when Fosun was established 30 years ago. It has become an innovation-driven global consumer group, strengthening its presence in four business segments, namely health, happiness, wealth and smart manufacturing, and is committed to creating happier lives for families around the world. Looking ahead, with the concept of “Sharing Happiness”, Fosun will join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parts of society to create a happy ecosystem and share Fosun’s happiness and value.

About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is an innovation-driven global consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services to families around the world in the segments of health, happiness, wealth and smart manufacturing. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). From June 30, 2022the total assets of Fosun International amounted to 849.7 billion RMB. Fosun International ranks 589th on the Forbes Global 2000 2022 list, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA.

