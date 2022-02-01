Five south-central Pennsylvania counties receive funding for environmental projects

A total of $4.7 million will be split among 13 projects in eight south-central Pennsylvania counties, including Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster Lebanon and York

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Millions in state grants will fund more than a dozen projects to restore and protect watersheds in south-central Pennsylvania.

All thanks to this year’s Growing Greener grants. State officials say they are the single largest investment of state funding that directly addresses critical environmental concerns.

Officials say these projects are important and will help improve the communities in which they are implemented.

“These funds will be invested in projects that improve things like shoreline erosion, – things like watersheds, [and] wetlands – and the benefit will be that they will see improved water quality in their communities and [the grants will] improve property values, improve recreational opportunities, [and] improve drinking water supplies,” said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Regional Director Rodney Nesmith.

DEP will distribute a total of $4.7 million among 13 projects in eight south-central Pennsylvania counties, including Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

The funds are part of a larger $18 million statewide prize.

“Now in its third decade, DEP’s Growing Greener continues to play a vital role in restoring and protecting the health of streams and rivers in Pennsylvania communities,” Nesmith said. “The grant program provides needed funding for a variety of projects focused on creating a cleaner environment for all Pennsylvanians.”

The funds will go to nonprofit organizations, watershed groups, and county and municipal governments to address local and regional water quality issues.

Recipients have up to three years to implement their projects from the date of award.

Below is a list of specific funding and projects for local counties.

• Capital Area Greenbelt Association: Spring Creek Ivey Apartments Site Shoreline Restoration Project, $230,150

• Borough of Penbrook: Borough of Penbrook Stormwater Management Pond, $280,000

• Franklin County Conservation District: Conococheague West Branch Tributary Floodplain Restoration: Design and Authorization, $117,500

• Little Conestoga Creek Foundation: Little Conestoga Blue-Green Corridor Floodplain Restoration, $2,246,580

• Little Conestoga Watershed Alliance: Jackson and River Drive Floodplain Restoration Project, $113,000

• Township of South Londonderry: Killinger Creek Stabilization and Riparian Forest Buffer, $260,000

• Township of North Cornwall, Borough of Cleona: Quittapahilla Creek floodplain restoration, $110,500

• York County Rail Trails Authority: Oil Creek Floodplain Restoration – Design and Permission, $135,000

• York County Conservation District: West Branch Codorus Creek Restoration Phase 2, $563,365

To learn more about Growing Greener, click here.