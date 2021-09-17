Financial assistance to clean up after a disaster or make your home accessible

FEMA Disaster Assistance now includes additional features to make your home healthier and safer should it be hit by Hurricane Ida. These types of additional assistance are part of the Individuals and Households Program, and there is no separate application process. It is important to remember that survivors should apply to FEMA to find out what assistance they may be entitled to.

Home Repair – Mold Caused By Disaster

FEMA can provide financial assistance so that homeowners can repair their homes that have mold growth caused by Hurricane Ida.

These funds can be used to repair or replace items in your home such as door frames, broken windows or a crumbling sump pump that will make life more functional and comfortable.

Factsheets and other resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency to learn more about mold cleaning, removal and remediation are available at Cleanup and Remediation | CDC. Authorities advise people with asthma and other lung conditions and / or immunocompromised not to enter buildings with indoor water leaks or mold growth that can be seen or smelled, even if they are have no allergy to molds. Children should not be involved in cleaning up after a disaster.

All applicants with mold damage may be eligible for this assistance when they meet all other eligibility requirements.

These funds will be provided as part of your Home Repair Assistance Grant.

Other assistance needs – Help with cleaning and sanitation

If your home is damaged but is habitable, FEMA may be able to provide up to $ 300 in financial assistance to help prevent further loss and protect the health and safety of your household. This aid is intended for eligible landlords and tenants and can be used to pay for supplies or a cleaning service.

To be eligible, you will need to meet the following criteria: Your main residence before the disaster must be in one of the 25 parishes designated for Individual Assistance; Based on a FEMA inspection, your home has recorded damage from a disaster; Where If you are a tenant, the inspection found that cleaning actions are necessary or have been taken; Damage is not covered by your insurance; FEMA determines that your primary residence damaged by a disaster is safe to occupy.



Home Repair – Disaster Accessibility Needs

FEMA can provide financial assistance for damaged accessibility items if they were present in your home before Hurricane Ida and were damaged during the storm or flood.

In addition, financial assistance can be provided if you or a family member became disabled due to the hurricane and now needs accessibility changes.

Survivors may be eligible for the following: Outdoor ramp Grab bars Paved path to the entrance from the applicant’s vehicle

FEMA cannot pay for items that were covered by your insurance or provided by another source,

You must provide documentation showing that the injury or illness was caused by the disaster and that it limits one or more of your major life activities (e.g. walking, dressing, taking care of yourself).

Local nonprofit organizations may be able to provide other necessary medical equipment. Call 2-1-1 to locate resources near you.

You can request disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you are using a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), closed captioned telephone service, or the like, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information on Hurricane Ida, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.